Advertisement

In 2016, we saw American disc jockey DJ Khaled become something of a social media sensation, thanks to his very inspiring SnapChat videos which featured catchphrases. His rising popularity in recent years has garnered him more fans and of course more money.

The We the Best CEO has welcomed more endorsement partners and even expanded his streams of income beyond the show business. His family has also been thrust into the limelight.

So read on for everything there is to know about your favorite disc jockey from how he began in the entertainment world to how much he rakes in annually and details about his ride or die, Nicole Tuck.

DJ Khaled Wife/Girlfriend – Nicole Tuck

Many would expect DJ Khaled to be hitched to some model or video vixen, but nope, Khaled’s fiance Nicole Tuck is far from the kinda girls you see in his music videos.

Tuck whom Khaled has been engaged to for a long time now is a fashion designer. Hold up! she has not one but two degrees, a college degree in Fine Arts from Marymount Manhattan College and a master’s degree in Education from Fordham University. Doubt us? Just take a trip to her Linked In profile.

Tuck has been with Khaled years before the world began hearing his music, we weren’t mincing words when we said she is his ride or die. Unlike Khaled, his wife is far from being a social media person. She has greatly kept away from the limelight. However, we do know that she was born on the 7th of December 1975, which makes her just 2 years younger than her partner Khaled. Like her partner, Tuck is of Palestinian descent.





In 2010, she launched her own fashion label called ABU Apparel. The ABU is short for Always Be You. According to her Linked In profile, ABU Apparel is “Post-modern streetwear for Independent, Fashion-Forward Individuals.”

Read Also: Dr Dre Wife, Brother, Son, Kids, Net Worth, Height, Wiki, Bio

Some sources say that Tuck shut down the company to become the unofficial manager of Khaled.

That could be true seeing that the official Twitter account of the label hasn’t made any new post since July 2013.

DJ Khaled Family, Son

Hailing from a family he describes as “great” DJ Khaled has described himself as a family man. He announced his wife’s pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in May 2016.

“I’ve always wanted kids,” he told the magazine. “This is my first kid and I’m excited and I want more. I’ve always wanted to be a family man. I’m in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time.”

DJ Khaled Son – Asahd Tuck Khaled

At 2:05 a.m. on October 23rd, 2016, Khaled and Tuck welcomed their first issue, a son named Asahd Tuck Khaled. He weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. Asahd is Arabic for lion.

Atypical of Khaled, he documented the entire labor process online. When Khaled was asked about his wife’s feelings on documenting the labour process online, he said;

“The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king. I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is gonna run smooth, meaning that we wanna make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, I’mma Snapchat the whole thing.” And HE DID!

🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁 all praise to the most high A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT

Among celebrities that gifted Khaled’s young icon was Wendy Wiliams, who gave Khaled a “Young Icon” onesie during his appearance on her show.

Khaled wasted no time in making his son a baby fashion icon. He even has an Instagram account in his son’s name where he flaunts the expensive gifts he gets him. Khaled, even before his son was born, made known to fans that he was gonna spoil him.

“I want to spoil our kids and give them everything,” he told PEOPLE in May. “There’s no limit to the spoiling that I’m going to do. I’m going to spoil them to the minute they in my hands. I’m going all out. My son’s going to be a young icon.”

Read Also: Kendrick Lamar’s Girlfriend, Sister And House

Khaled has taken his son along to many red carpet events many of which he has stolen the show and took it home.

DJ Khaled Net Worth, House

DJ Khaled’s net worth is estimated at $20 million. He rose to the next level in his career in 2014 following the release of his 7th studio album “Suffering from Success.” Thanks to the success of that album, Khaled made his debut on Forbes Cash Kings list with his annual earnings estimated at $7 million. One of the major contributions to his wealth in those years was his lucrative endorsement deal with Bang & Olufsen headphones.

After missing out on the list in 2015, Khaled returned with a bang in 2016 scooping $15 million within 12 months. His endorsement partners had also upped to include Apple, Zappos, Diddy’s Ciroc Jay Z’s D’Usse, Mentos, Champ Sports, and Zappos. Per Forbes, DJ Khaled was the 9th highest paid hip-hop act in 2017 earning $24 million. Forbes said he made 6-figures per DJing gig. The rest of the millions came from his brand endorsements

In addition to minting from show business, Khaled also earns from a couple of businesses. He is the owner of Finga Licking restaurants in Miami.

With that huge net worth, Khaled has been able to afford the finest things in life including some jaw-dropping mansions around the country.

In early 2016, he purchased a 7 bedroom 7 bathroom mansion in Miami for $3.8 million. The mansion comes complete with a 45-foot dock. About the same time in 2017, Khaled acquired the keys to Robbie Williams’ former house in Beverly Hills for $10 million. The 7 bedroom, 11 bathroom house was originally listed for $11 million.

DJ Khaled Wiki

DJ Khaled was born Khaled Mohamed Khaled on November 26, 1975, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Palestinian immigrants. Khaled was exposed to music at a very early age thanks to his parents who were musicians in their own right. He started off his career working in a local record store called Odyssey.

Some years later, he became acquaintances with then-upcoming acts like Lil Wayne, Movado, and Birdman. Khaled began DJing under the moniker Arab Attacks and hosted his own show on Miami’s WEDR.

In 2004, he joined a group called Terror squad including Fat Joe and Fabulous. By 2006, Khaled released his debut album “Listennn… the Album” which featured an array of rappers he’d produce for. DJ Khaled has since released at least 10 studio albums including Major Key and Grateful.

DJ Khaled Height: 1.69 m