Dina Meyer is an amazing and talented American film and television actress best known for her roles as Barbara Gordon in Birds of Prey, Dizzy Flores in Starship Troopers and Detective Allison Kerry in the Saw installments.

Dina Meyer Bio

The 48-year-old actress was born on December 22, 1968, in Forest Hills, Queens, New York. She went to Long Island University and graduated in Business Administration in 1990.

Meyer who did some modeling from the very tender age of nine began her journey into the world of acting in 1993, playing Lucinda Nicholson in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210. In the same

In the same year, she made her film debut in the TV movie Strapped. Two years later, she played the cybernetically enhanced bodyguard Jane in the cyberpunk thriller Johnny Mnemonic.

Aside from Johnny Mnemonic, Dina Meyer starred in other science fiction productions including Starship Troopers, Birds of Prey and Star Trek Nemesis. She was Detective Allison Kerry in the horror/thriller film Saw and its sequels as well.

Meyer has made many guest appearances and played one of the series regular roles in FOX’s Point Pleasant. Her additional guest star roles include Criminal Minds, Castle, The Mentalist, Burn Notice, and Nip/Tuck, and she has recurred on ABC’s Scoundrels, CW’s 90210, CBS’s CSI, and NCIS.

Meyer recently starred in Lethal Seduction as the sexy, psychotic cougar who will stop at nothing to get her boy; and in Turbulence, she played an FBI Agent who’s caught between a rock and a hard place when finds out shortly after boarding a flight to Washington, DC, that her husband and son have been taken hostage.

Dina Meyer Married/Husband

Surprisingly, gorgeous and sexy Dina is not married yet and is currently single. However, she has had two men in her life.

Let us tell you about these men.

Dina Meyer Boyfriend

The model turned actress was rumored to be dating American actor Shane West in 2001. Although the fact of their relationship remained a mystery, sources said the two dated for a year and broke up in 2002.

Despite the fact, the alleged couple were also clicked in the movie premieres and shared sarcastic tweets; they were never open about their relationship.

She was again rumored to be in a relationship with musician Billy Joel, which she has denied. Speaking with Howard Stern in November 2002, she did mention that Joel did try to contact, and they went out once, but as things didn’t work out, they didn’t go out next time.

Currently, there is no news of Meyer dating someone or having a boyfriend, so she is most likely single.

Dina Meyer Measurement

Even at almost 49, Dina Meyer still looks so fascinating on the screen with her fantastic body measuring 34-24-34 and a beautiful height of 5 feet 7 inches. Meyer wears 34B bra size and weighs 121 pounds (52.2 kg).

According to sources, Meyer’s hobbies include snowboarding, rollerblading and other outdoor activities, these outside activities are probably her ways of keeping her body fit and healthy.

Dina Meyer Net Worth

Her work in several TV series and movies has contributed a lot to make a sizeable figure of net worth which is $5 million.

Dina Meyer is a very versatile and focused actress whose number one priority is always her work.

She has an official website, blog and is also very active on the social media platforms. She has over 32,000 followers on twitter and about 7,000 tweets.

She is also active on Facebook and Instagram.