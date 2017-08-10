Diego Klattenhoff is a Canadian actor who is most recognized for his role as Mike Faber in Showtime spy thriller series Homeland. He appeared in 18 episodes between 2011 and 2013 and for his role, he earned a nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The Showtime hit series is slated for a conclusion after the 8th season which would probably be in 2019. Diego left Homeland to star as FBI Agent Donald Ressler in NBC crime thriller The Blacklist which is still running as of 2017.

Klattenhoff has captured the hearts of many with his incredible acting. Here is a detailed look at his life and career so far.

Diego Klattenhoff Wiki/Bio

Diego Klattenhoff was born on November 30, 1979, in French River, Nova Scotia, Canada. At the age of 19, his passion for acting drove him to relocate to Toronto where he began training. While training, Diego worked as a bartender to make ends meet.

He was opportune to train with renowned acting coaches like David Rotenberg, Bruce Clayton and Rae Ellen Bodie who helped to quickly hone his acting skills.

Diego officially began his acting career in 2001 making guest appearances in TV shows like Doc, Witchblade, short films; Straight in the Face, Autobiography of an Insect, and Television movies; Blessings and Family Curse.

Diego got his first big break starring in teen comedy film Mean Girls (2004) co-starring Lindsay Lohan. He then went on to appear in hit TV series like Smallville, Stargate SG-1, Supernatural and more. He had a recurring role in At the Hotel, Whistler, Men in Trees, and Mercy.

While making waves on the small screen, Diego has left his mark on the big screen as well, with films like After Earth (2013), Pacific Rim (2013), Lavender (2016) and counting…

Diego Klattenhoff Married/Wife/Family

Diego is not one to entangle himself with tabloid drama, while that is good, very good, it gives his fans nothing to admire about his personal life. He is extremely secretive about what goes on in his family. The guy doesn’t even own an Instagram page… However, some diehard fans have created one in his honour.

He does have a Twitter account, a verified one, but Diego hardly posts anything about his personal life. It’s all work and when we mean work, we mean behind the scenes photos of The Blacklists, and any other movie he’s working on and sometimes pictures of movie premieres.

Sometimes, he posts about politics (he’s probably a Democrat) and other mundane things but when it comes to his romantic life… MUM IS THE WORD!

That is incredibly frustrating to his fans who would give what they can to get a sneak peek into his personal life. His secrecy has even led many to speculate that he is gay, but that is totally false.

Diego is a straight man and is married to an unidentified woman. When asked in an interview why he doesn’t show her to the world, he replied; “she is a typical lady, who doesn’t like attention one bit.” Some sources, which sadly we can’t verify say he has a son.

Diego just loves to keep everyone guessing, doesn’t he? Catch up with him on Twitter, you never know, he could one day spill the beans about his mysterious wife and family.

He does frequently take out time to appreciate his fans for their unwavering support…

Diego Klattenhoff Body Measurements

Diego is quite tall standing at 5′ 11″, that is equivalent of 1.8 m.