Dianne Doan was the human name behind the famous character Isra in the 2013 movie “Once Upon A Time” Episode: “Selfless, Brave and True”. In another instance, she played the role of Lonnie in the blockbuster movie – Descendants in 2015 and Descendants 2 in 2017. hard work and being good at what she does is what has brought her to the limelight, little wonder she is loved by almost everyone who has seen her movies.

Dianne is known more for her work on screen rather than who she really is. Good enough, this young talented American of mixed ancestry is one person who you will find every piece of information about her interesting. So read on as we shed light on her one of a kind personality.

Dianne Doan Wiki, Age, Ethnicity

Dianne Doan is a Canadian Actress and Dancer who was born on September 8, 1990, in Abbotsford, British Columbia. She and her sister Theresa Doan were raised by their parents who are of Vietnamese descent. Her grandmother is one-half Chinese, by Ethnicity, therefore, Dianne is one-eighth Chinese and Asian.

Growing up as a young girl was fun for Dianne as she had lots of play time which she rightfully put to productive uses that have truly paid off now. At age 10, she, like most young girls her age as at that time, developed an interest in acting when she took drama classes as an elective. Dianne went further to start technical dance training sessions and being good in what she is learning as a young adult, she got a chance to perform as a dancer in the Opening Ceremony for the 2010 winter Olympic games in Vancouver. We can say this was the beginning of her humble exposure to the center stage of events. At this event, she also got a role as a backup dancer for Michael Buble and in that epoch, worked as a dancer in other music videos for various recording artists.

Her remarkable talents with a touch of Asian ancestry has seen her play roles in movies it can be said no one else will be fit for. Some of her recent works include a major cast as Yidu in Vikings season 4, Anh Ly in Legends of Tomorrow- season 3 episode 7- Welcome To The Jungle. Dianne’s story is that of where talent and hard-work met opportunity because, for her young age, she has achieved what most of her peers can only dream of.





To further her TV career, Dianne was cast as Mai Ling, the main character in a TV series titled Warrior.

Dianne Doan’s Boyfriend, Married

Dianne is not married and the closest she has come to being associated with a man as a boyfriend or partner was in an interview she had in 2016 about being paired and featured romantically with Travis Fimmel in the movie Vikings. Dianne admitted that-

“Fimmel’s eyes are a little intense. I’m not kidding, sometimes I couldn’t look at him because I felt like he was shooting daggers at me through his eyes. [Laughs] I would literally be like, “You need to go away now, please. Thank you.”

For the time being, Dianne can be rightfully said to be single or else, she has kept details about her romantic life discrete. She hasn’t come out openly to admit to having a boyfriend, neither is any guy out there giving us reasons to believe that he has something going with her behind public eyes. If such does ever happen, you can be sure we’ll keep you informed.

