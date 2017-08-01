Dianna Russini is an American sports journalist who began her career in 2003. The biggest break of her career yet came in 2015 when she joined ESPN as a SportsCenter Anchor. She also covers for the NFL.

You may know her just as a journalist who is exceptionally good at talking about some of the biggest names in sports, but Dianna herself has a history of sports which dates back to her high school and college days.

Dianna is popular among sports lovers not only for her talent but for her hot body which makes it incredibly difficult to believe her marital status. Read on as we reveal more about Dianna Russini, her ESPN career as well as her romantic life.

Dianna Russini Wiki/Bio,

Dianna Russini was born on February 11, 1983, in Bronx, New York City, New York where she was also raised. As a child, Dianna was extremely curious. She attended Old Tappan High School in New Jersey where her interest in journalism grew. However, due to her immense passion for sports, Dianna never fully settled on journalism.

In high school, she was a 4 sport All State athlete, playing basketball, soccer, softball and track. Her weakest sport was soccer and her strongest, track. However, she also excelled quite well in basketball with Brian Dunn as her head coach.

Despite being a 5-foot-6 forward, Russini was a three-year starter for the varsity basketball team.

After graduating from college, Russini enrolled at Goerge Mason University (Fairfax, Virginia campus) as a soccer walk on. Despite being her weakest sports, she was bent on proving to her friends that she’d make it at the Division 1 level. And she did, she rapidly improved in her sophomore year to become the team’s starting striker.

Russini didn’t abandon her interest in journalism though, after her soccer practices, she’d intern with some local radio stations. However, she remained unsettled on which one to focus more until the 2001, 9/11 attacks happened.

Dianna revealed in an interview with High School Sports that that was the moment she made up her mind to pursue journalism full time.

“I remember I used to watch this anchor named Robin Meade on CNN. And I loved her, just immediately, there was something about her. I remember talking to my teammates about it and I was like, ‘I think I want to do that,’ but I still wasn’t that sure. And then 9/11 happened…….After that, I knew I wanted to be a journalist.”

Dianna Russini ESPN/Career

As a college student, Russini became a Student Sideline Reporter for Comcast from 2003 until her graduation year in 2005. Russini graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism.

For two years, between 2005 and 2007, she reported for News 12 Westchester. Subsequently, she’d go on to work for WNBC, New York, Comcast Sports in Seattle, Portland, NBC 30 in West Hartford, Connecticut and NBC in Washington D.C.

Her ESPN job came in September 2015. In her interview with High School Sports, Russini revealed that prior to landing the job, she was working as a local sports anchor for the parents of the guy that runs SportsCenter. She revealed that they “put in a good word” for her.

Dianna Russini Wedding, Husband

Russini has never once been married, although she has been romantically linked with a number of guys. In 2008, she dated American baseball player David Wright, but it seems the relationship didn’t last beyond a year. Wright married super model Molly Beers in 2013.

Russini has severally taken to social media to lament about her solitary life. See these posts from 2013, 2014 and 2015…

Fresh into her ESPN job in 2015, Dianna was hit with a scandal. Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan’s wife Jessica McCloughan accused her of being her husband’s sidechick and worse she claimed that she gave players BJ’s in return for information about the team.

Jessica McCloughan made the claims via Twitter only for the account to be deleted shortly after, causing many to speculate that her account was hacked.

Mrs McCloughan later issued an apology saying that her actions were inappropriate. Her statement read;

A good number of sports journalists slammed Mrs McCloughan for her behavior saying that her comments were only based on the usual false perception people often have about female sports journalists.

Dianna Russini Height is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m)

Body Measurements – 32-24-34 inches