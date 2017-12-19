Diane Plese is an optometrist who became known to the media as the wife of Shark Tank entrepreneur Robert Herjavec. Their marriage lasted for about 25 years before they split in 2015 for reasons best known to them. Plese’s relationship with the mogul investor attracted much media attention with many eager to know more about her own life. Follow us as we attempt to reveal some facts about her.

Diane Plese Wiki/Age, Optometry Career

Plese was just a normal person living her life until her husband Robert’s fame thrust her into the limelight. Thus, not much information is available about her upbringing as would be for an average celebrity. However, she is known to be a Canadian native having been born and raised in Toronto. Her date of birth isn’t known to the public, thus making it difficult to determine her age.

While it isn’t known when Plese began her optometry career, it has been revealed thanks to this National Post article that by 1990 when she married the then-non-famous and non-wealthy Robert, she was already practicing. The same article reveals that Plese first met Robert in the hospital. He was her patient and for the first time, they saw they had the hots for each other.

Read Also: Robert Herjavec Wife, Relationship With Kym Johnson, Daughter, Divorce

Other than that, not much is known about Plese’s optometry career. However, from the few interviews she’s given to the media it is clear to see that Plese is just as smart and intelligent as Robert, little wonder why they fell for each other.

Diane Plese Married/Divorce

Plese and Robert stayed married for over two decades before their separation in 2014. 25 years may seem like enough time to get to know someone and fit into their lives come what may, but you know, people change and ultimately grow apart.





When news of their separation hit the media, many rumors arose of a possible reason including that it was because Robert was cheating on her with his Dancing with the Stars partner Kym Johnson, however, Plese was quick to debunk that one.

“Robert is a caring husband and a responsible person towards his family, but I cannot live with him anymore and the reasons behind our separation will not be disclosed among the public,” the optometrist said.

The divorce was so bad for Robert that he even contemplated suicide. “I just wanted to end it,” he told PEOPLE in 2015. “It’s been a terribly difficult year. We were great parents and a great team, but over time we drifted apart.”

In another statement after the divorce, Robert said; “Human relationships are so difficult … I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this.”

While Plese has remained tight-lipped about the reason for their divorce, her statement in a 2010 interview with National Post revealed some things she didn’t like about her husband Rob.

She had said: “It’s kind of irritating. Why can’t I be that happy all the time? Everything is positive and wonderful to him. He calls me Miss Negative, but I’m the reality check.”

After several months of staying separated, Plese and Robert finalized their divorce in early 2016. In August of that same year, Rob would go on to tie the knot with his Dancing with the Stars partner Kym Johnson with whom he was accused of cheating on Plese with.

Net Worth

When couple’s divorce, among the things that come to people’s minds, is who is going to get what from their combined wealth especially if one of the divorcees is incredibly wealthy like Robert is. According to reports, the couple never had a prenuptial agreement in place. In the end, Rob’s $200 million fortune was split in half, thus, Plese’s net worth can be estimated to fall around $100 million.

Diane Plese Kids

Diane’s 25-year marriage to Robert produced three kids. A boy named Brendan and two daughters named Skye and Caprice. The family lived in a 50,000 square foot mansion in Toronto Canada. Rob once tweeted a picture of the mansion.

Snowy winter wonderland from CASA Herjavec – Ho – Ho – Ho pic.twitter.com/16RKXF7K87 — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) December 15, 2013

It isn’t clear if the house was part of the 50% of Rob’s wealth that Plese received.

Read Also: Robert Herjavec, Net Worth, House, Height, Children, Cars, Divorce, Family

Watch Plese and her ex-husband talk about their home in the video below:

Plese kids, as of 2017 are in their twenties, meaning that they were all born in the 1990s.