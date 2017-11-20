Always having a sure and welcoming smile on her face, Diane Neal is a renowned actress whose persona is, at once, captivatingly inviting.

Diane Neal is an American actress who has been a phenomenal person in movies and TV shows, capturing many hearts with her charm. She is popular for her highly appraised role in the groundbreaking movie series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The movie star was involved in the making of the series for years and gained wide recognition for her sterling acting prowess.

Known as a daring lady who is absolutely intent on making the most from her industry, Diane Neal is one actress who has appeared in numerous films since 2001 and has made numerous fans all around the world.

Diane Neal Bio

Diane Neal was born on November 17, 1976, in Alexandria, Virginia, USA. She was born to a father who was a federal attorney and a mother who was a math teacher. Neal would end up being their very last child. The actress has two older sisters.

Neal is an extrovert and as a youngster, she enjoyed exploring her neighbourhood. She was almost always outside than inside her home. She became active in sports and when she began high school, she ended up being a competitive skating figure there.

After Neal graduated from high school, she went on to major in pre-medicinal courses at Harvard University.





Read Also – Laura Spencer Bio, Tattoo, Height, Married, Dating, Boyfriend, Husband

Neal As a Model

While at university, she acquired a pastime in modelling. Her passion for modelling was so strong that she was eventually forced to drop-out of school in 1994 to pursue the art. She was only 18 at the time.

After deciding to pursue modelling instead of finishing school, Neal went on to model for several magazines and ad companies.

Neal The Actress

Neal had always had the desire to act. This was clearly evident when she went to the Atlantic Acting School (Part of the Atlantic Theatre Company) in New York, for a six-week course in acting to hone her skills.

Her first notable work as an actress was in the 2001 YV movie ED, as Vanessa. The same year, Neal played as Prudence Fisher in an episode of the TV film Fling in which she actually debuted as an actress.

Diane Neal kept on chasing after her dream and eventually made her big screen debut voicing the character Cleopatra in the Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra (2002).

The actress also appeared in the short movie, Dracula II: Ascension 2003 as Elizabeth Blaine.

Diane Neal’s biggest breakthrough came when she was thrust into the international limelight after she played the role of Casey Novak in the award-winning television series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 2003 to 2008. She then started the role again in 2011 until 2012 after her role was reprised.

Before actually playing the role of Casey Novak in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, the actress had appeared on Season 3, Episode 10 of the series as a woman who had gang-raped a male stripper with her female friends. Her role on the television series gave her global repute and unprecedented fame.

Aside from Law & Order: SVU, some of Neal’s other credits include The American Embassy, Dracula III: Legacy, My Fake Fiancé and Dirty Movie.

Neal has also worked in various movies such as Mr Jones, Dirty Movie, Santorini Blue, Newlyweeds among others.

Daine Neal Gets Married

The actress met Irish actor, Marcus Fitzgerald in 1995 and the couple began dating. Neal met Fitzgerald through mutual friends.

The couple dated for ten years before they finally got married in 2005 in a celebrated ceremony. Unfortunately, after many years together, the couple divorced in 2014.

Does Daine Neal Have Kids?

Daine Neal who is widely known for having a deep, husky voice with soft auburn hair, and who is recognised as an avid dog lover, currently does not have any children. She didn’t get pregnant when she was with her ex-husband Marcus and has stayed without children since the divorce.

Diane Neal’s Body Measurement

A tall and sure woman, actress Diane Neal has a slim yet curvaceous figure. Her body has the so-called hourglass shape.

Neal stands 5′ 10″ (1.78 m) in height. She also weighs 57kg (126lbs). She wears 34B bra size and has blue eyes.

Her Breasts-Waist-Hips body measurement is 36-26-35 inches (91-66-89 cm)

Diane Neal’s shoe/feet size is 9 (US) and wears dresses that are size 8.

See Also – Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Bio, Dating, Boyfriend, Body Measurement

Diane Neal’s Net Worth

The net worth of Diane Neal, the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” super actress is pegged at $10 million. Her income from the movies and TV series appearance are the main sources of her wealth.

In addition to being a reputable actress, Diane Neal is also a spokesperson for the American Legacy Foundation’s Circle of Friends. This is a campaign that is meant to support and help the women to quit smoking even if they are hooked to the act.