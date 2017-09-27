Daymond John is an entrepreneur and a TV personality who has successfully, found a perfect way to combine his entrepreneurial life with his life as a TV personality.

Daymond John holds the position of president and CEO at FUBU, the same company that makes the hockey T-shirts and different wears that flood the markets.

He has also made a wonderful presence within ABC reality TV series popularly known as Shark Tank. Let us go deeper into the life of the TV personality.

Daymond is the only child of his parents. He was born in 1969 and was raised up by his mother and grandfather within a healthy environment. It is reported that Daymond John grew up in Queens in the neighbourhood of Hollis.

He went to Bayside High School where he was on a program which allowed him work for one week and attend school the other week– the period when he got the entrepreneurial spirit.

Being dyslexic did not stop Daymond from excelling in his endeavours. He started his business career at a very young age by sewing his own tie-top hats and selling them at a high price on the streets of Queens.

He partnered with his neighbour and stitched hats,

popular at the time and sold them at the New York Coliseum, making a neat profit.

Subsequently, John set up the FUBU business. He worked at Red Lobster to generate funds. He then collaborated with friends, J. Alexander Martin and Keith Perrin to sew the FUBU logo on hockey jerseys, sweatshirts, and T-shirts.

He came into the limelight when LL Cool J wore a FUBU T-shirt and a FUBU hat for some advertisements in 1993. John hit big times when he grabbed an order worth $300,000 for Macy’s (M) at a Las Vegas fashion trade show.

Daymond John joined Shark Tank cast in 2009. It is a reality ABC-TV show about business executives seeking to fund upcoming entrepreneurs who are hoping to chase their dreams and make themselves successful.

In the show, John together with other business executives listen to everyday people pitching their businesses and decide to invest or not to invest money in the business.

He is the author of different books: The Power of the Broke, The Brand Within and Display of Power. He likes to read Rich Dad, Poor Dad and Think and Grow Rich.

Daymond John is a public speaker and he works with different celebrities and brands in order to create more revenues and to do his brand extension.

Daymond John House/Net worth

The total net worth of Daymond John is around $250 million. It is assumed to be increasing within the year 2017 compared to the previous years.

As stated earlier, Daymond John is one of the business-savvy, self-made millionaire “shark” investors on the hit ABC-TV show, “Shark Tank.”

For a man who launched his business (FUBU) with $40 worth of fabric, the successful entrepreneur is truly a model for both beginners and those already in business.

One of the catalytical forces that contributed to the growth of John’s business was the lucrative distribution deal with Samsung’s textile. This deal came into reality after John’s neighbour, hip-hop singer LL Cool J, wore one of FUBU’s hats on a Gap commercial.

Within six years, FUBU’s annual revenue grew into $350 million, eventually earning over $6 billion in global sales until the brand grew less popular by the early 2000s.

Today, FUBU is sold in many major department stores, and it is worth approximately $6 billion.

About the topic of his house, John has many of them. One particular one known to the public is a 6 bedroom mansion in Southampton said to be worth at least $7 million. The rustic but posh house is said to feature a large swimming pool, antique fireplaces and a brick patio.

Daymond John Wife/Girlfriend

John got engaged to his girlfriend Heather Taras in September 2016.

The founder and CEO of FUBU popped the question with a custom-designed 9.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring while on the set of Shark Tank on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

As of this writing, the couple is yet to walk down the aisle.

Daymond John Family/Daughter/Kids

John and his girlfriend already have a daughter together. However, Daymond John already had a family with his ex-wife and had two daughters called Destiny and Yasmeen. His third child is Minka.

This makes it a total of 3 kids from John alone and one, from his girlfriend Heather.