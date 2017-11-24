If you are a movie lover, the name Lacey Chabert would ring more bell to you than David Nehdar. That, of course, is because Lacey Chabert is into the acting business while David Nehdar isn’t. However, David has come to be known to movie lovers thanks to his marriage to Lacey Chabert, a former child actress and now Hallmark staple. Follow us as we attempt to explore some facts about the couple.

David Nehdar Wiki, Net Worth

When a star actress ties the knot to someone, her fans usually become curious to know more about who the special person to their favorite actress could be, and the case was no different for Lacey Chabert’s husband David Nehdar. But sadly, and much to the disappointment of Chabert’s fans, David Nehdar is an uber private person. He is not into the acting business, which makes it even the more difficult to come up with information about him.

He must be a CIA, we kid! Who else could stay hidden from the media even after being in a relationship with one of its stars for so long? That said, there is no information whatsoever about his biography and net worth. Chabert who keeps an active social media profile has never even posted any photo of her husband, which makes us think more of him as a CIA Agent. lol!

When Lacey announced her marriage to him via Twitter, she didn’t even disclose his name. The media had to do some digging to discover that it was David Nehdar the guy she had been dating for some years. Her Twitter post read;

I’m starting off 2014 as a Mrs! Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life…we became husband & wife! #soblessed #love — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) January 3, 2014

Fingers crossed that David would someday crawl out of his shell, maybe escort Lacey to a special red carpet event and get to tell us how he’s managed to stay under the radar for years.

While David’s net worth isn’t known, his wife Lacey Chabert is said to have an estimated net worth of $10 million. Some of her most memorable films include Daddy Day Care (2003), Mean Girls (2004), Black Christmas (2006) and more. In recent years, she has acted in more Hallmark TV films

David Nehdar Relationship with Lacey Chabert

David Nehdar and Lacey Chabert were in a longterm romantic relationship before they tied the knot in the holiday season of 2013. All through the period that they dated, the couple kept their relationship low key. Even when they got married, the media was unaware until Lacey herself revealed it to fans via Twitter.

Later in 2014, June precisely, Chabert spoke more about why she kept her wedding a secret.

“I didn’t want it to feel like an event,” she told People. Chabert also spoke about her husband’s privacy explaining that relationships are already hard enough without the opinion of strangers. In other words, making their private life public would compound the usual relationship problems.

“I wanted it to be personal. He’s (David Nehdar) not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible.”

Charbert or should we say Mrs. Nehdar also spoke of her wedding, describing it as a “perfect chaos.”

#fbf Someone just tagged me in this. Such a good memory-dancing at my wedding! I think my friend @blumspew took this pic. A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

“I was in the middle of shooting a movie, and we planned the entire thing in about six weeks. The caterer quit two days before, my sisters’ dresses didn’t arrive and one of my shoes broke – crazy stuff like that. It was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time,” she said while attending the 11th Annual Inspiration Awards benefiting Step Up in Beverly Hills.

“None of the stuff that you worried about mattering actually mattered in the end,” Chabert added of her rushed wedding. “I think the highlight was having my dad walk me down the aisle. He’s been really sick, and I just know that’s a moment that I will treasure forever.”

Some of her celebrity friends in attendance included Kley Cuoco and her sister Briana Cuoco, Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky and Amy Davidson.

David Nehdar Family

David and Lacey welcomed their first child, a daughter on September 2nd, 2016. Unlike with her husband, Lacey is less secretive when it comes to her baby.

I love it so much when she visits me on set! Tomorrow my baby girl celebrates her first birthday. Wow…my heart is full. Thank you God for allowing me to experience this kind of love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

She has shared a number of photos of their cute baby girl on her Instagram account.