David Lambert is an American actor known for his role as Jason Launders in the Disney XD series ‘Aaron Stone’. He is also famous for his recent role in the ABC Family original series ‘The Fosters’.

David Lambert’s Biography/Early Life

David was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S on the 29th of November 1993. He is 6 ft tall, has green eyes and dark brown hair. His father is American and his mother is Puerto Rican which makes his ethnicity mixed as he could also be said to be Puerto Rican (from his mother’s side). Sadly, he lost his father when he was just 16 years old.

David Lambert was home-schooled at an early age, he plays a number of musical instruments such as the trumpet and the piano. He has a passion for music, he is also learning how to play the electric guitar and he has a strong tenor voice.

He writes and records his own music; however, it is not yet known if he will eventually release a single now or later in the future.

At the age of 3, he kicked off his acting career with a role in Wizard of Oz. He had subsequent theatre performances such as; The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe where he played the role of Mr Tumnuus. He also played Mr Mayor in Seussical and the role of Phao in The Jungle Book.

Interviews

As a teenager, he moved around a lot and lived in countries like England, Taiwan, Georgia, and Texas. Currently, he lives in California, U.S.A. When he was asked why he had to live in so many states at a tender age, here is what he had to say;

“Yes, we moved around a lot because my dad was a businessman and his business would take him overseas or sometimes to different states.” He said when he was asked why he had lived in that number of states at a tender age. He also added “Instead of commuting for months if not a full year, we decided to move with him so he could be closer to work and it just wound up being easier that way.””It was a little bit of a nomadic life, but it definitely brought me closer to my mom and my sister. My brother wasn’t born at the time”

David Lambert’s Acting Career

David Lambert once said that his inspirations in the business are Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jim Carrey, and Brad Pitt. He speaks Spanish fluently and in an interview, he said his favorite movies are Star Wars, The Goonies, The Departed, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

We know that he was discovered at an open casting call in Atlanta by an agent named Joy Pervis after he performed a ‘monologue’ and recited the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ in an audition.

In 2009, David Lambert was called to star in the Disney XD series ’Aaron Stone’ which was shot in Canada. He then got a role in Disney’s Den Brother as Danny “Goose” Gustavo and he further played the role of Steve in A Smile As Big As The Moon which was aired on the 29th of January 2012.

In 2013, he had a major role in The Lifeguard and currently he has a starring role on the ABC Family, Jennifer Lopez produced original series ‘The Fosters’ where he plays the role of Brandon Foster (a talented 16-year-old pianist who is the biological son of policeman Stef Adams Foster).

David was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards for the 2014 “Choice summer TV star: male” for his role in the series ‘The Fosters’.

David Lambert On Social media

“Let It Be” by The Beatles w/ the amazing @maxehrich 🎼: @AriBlitz @amstudioshw 📷: @mybrytography A post shared by David Lambert (@dglambert) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

He has a very active Twitter with over 264 thousand followers, Facebook, and Instagram account.

David Lambert’s Relationship With Maia Mitchell

Maia Mitchell is a co-star in David’s current work ‘The Fosters’, that’s clearly the only known relationship that exists between the two stars.

It is however reported that the Australian actress is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Rudy Mancuso.

David Lambert’s Girlfriend and Siblings

David Lambert had been dating American actress Kaya Rosenthal since the 15th of May 2015. This was known from their post on social media after they posted ‘their photo together on their respective social media accounts.

They went to the Teen Choice Award together and posted a photo captioned ‘Happy Holidays!!! We’re leaving the country for a while. See you all in 2017!!! Love you all.

All we can say is that the couple has a strong chemistry together and a beautiful relationship.

David has an 11-year-old brother and a 16-year-old sister. He admits that they are really close and refers to his family as an interesting family; always stressing on how tight-knit they are.