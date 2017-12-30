Advertisement

A former member of the distinguished United States Marine Corps, an ex-model and currently an actor, David Fumero is an epitome of versatility and it would not be utterly erroneous to refer to him as the proverbial “Jack of all trades”. However, in this case, David Fumero is considerably a master of all as he served his country honorably as a marine, was quite successful as a model and has gone on to achieve even greater success as an actor.

David Fumero has been active in the show business since 1997 and the two nominations for awards he has gotten is a testament to the excellent and professional acting skills he has contributed to the entertainment industry.

David Fumero – Bio

The Latino dreamboat was born on the 29th of December, 1972 in Havana, Cuba as Joseph Sentielo-Fumero and although he is of Cuban descent, he is also an American citizen.

There is little or no information about his parents, family, childhood, and upbringing. All we know is that he was raised a Christian and has two siblings, one of which is older than him and the other is younger. There is also no information concerning his educational background and qualifications at this time.

TV Roles

David Fumero got his first taste of television in 1997 when he was cast as Mariah Carey’s lover in the music video for her critically acclaimed hit-song, “Honey”. In 1998, he replaced Yorlin Madera as the fictional character Cristian Vega on the American daytime TV drama series One Life to Live and starred in 468 episodes from 1998 to 2011. This TV series made David Fumero quite popular.





David remained singularly focused on his role as Cristian Vega for a while and then in 2005, he played the role of Ted in Carrie’s Choice, a short film. He was cast as Benicio Aceveda in the American coming of age romantic-comedy movie titled Greetings from the Shore (2007). In 2008, David Fumero was featured on an episode of the American TV drama series Law & Order: Criminal Intent where he played the role of Chef and starred as Juan in the film titled Manhattanites.

CSI – Crime Scene Investigation

David would go on to make a cameo appearance in the episode titled “In a New York Minute” on the reality TV series, Kourtney and Kim Take New York in 2011, and in the same year, he played the role of Armando Salazar in an episode of the CBS TV drama CSI: Miami (CSI is an acronym for Crime Scene Investigation).

In 2012, he will star in another CSI drama, this time CSI: NY, as Benny Madera in the episode titled “Blood Out” and was cast as Eddie in the horror-comedy film, Crazy Bitches in 2014.

David Fumero In Power

David was cast alongside 50 Cent as well as Omari Hardwick in American crime drama, Power which has been running from 2015 till date. He has so far played the role of Mike Sandoval for 30 episodes. He recently appeared on an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles (2017) as Miguel Salazar.

Is David Fumero Married? Wife

David Fumero is happily married to former “One Life to Live” co-star Melissa. The beautiful actress, like her husband, is also an American citizen with Cuban roots. Melissa was born in Lyndhurst, New Jersey on the 19th of August, 1982; to Cuban immigrants, Martha Gallo a Travel guide and Carlos Gallo an Archeologist. She has 3 known siblings, a brother named Maximillian Gallo and 2 sisters, Johanna Gallo and Julia Gallo.

She is a graduate of Fine Arts from the New York University (NYU) and is famous for her roles as Adriana Cramer on One Life to Live (2004-2011), Santiago on the American police sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to date) and Zoe in American teen drama, Gossip Girl (2010).

David Fumero’s Relationship with Melissa – Kids

David met Melissa in 2005 on the set of One Life to Live. They got engaged in 2006 after dating for about a year and went on to get married on the 9th of December 2007.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy named Enzo on the 24th of March 2016 and took to social media (Melissa’s Instagram page) to announce the birth of their son. The couple appears to be happy together and recently celebrated a decade of marital bliss.

Is David Fumero Gay?

Considering the fact that he has a lovely family, David Fumero’s sexuality should not be in doubt. Nevertheless, there are some rumors on the internet that seem to question his sexuality. On the 24th of August 2016, it was reported that gay porn star Billy Santaro posted a video clip on his website that features a man alleged to be David Fumero having sex with his (Billy Santaro) husband Seth Santaro. Billy also claimed the man in question (alleged to be David), asked him to take down the video clip.

Although David never confirmed or denied this allegation, the fact that he tweeted in support of the approval of gay marriage in New York, in 2011, only gives this allegation more impetus. Therefore, the jury is still out on David Fumero’s sexuality and only time will tell if he is straight, bi-sexual, or outrightly gay.