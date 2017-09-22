Known professionally as David Anders, David Anders Holt is an American television and stage actor best known for his roles in Alias where he played Julian Sark, In Heroes, he was Adam Monroe.

He was in the TV series The Vampire Diaries, was Dr. Whale on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, and as Blaine “DeBeers” McDonough on iZombie. Although Anders is American, a few of his roles required him to use a British Home counties accent.

David Anders Bio

Anders was born (March 11, 1981) in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Dr. Tony and Jeri Holt. He graduated from Grants Pass High School.

Although Anders spent most of his high school days playing sports such as basketball and tennis, he actually showed his acting skills at quite a very young age.

When he was a senior in high school, at 15, he played Philip the Apostle in a regional theater production of Jesus Christ Superstar. At 18 he won the part of George in his high school’s production of Our Town, then went on to portray Freddy Eynsford-Hill in a production of My Fair Lady.

He also played a high school senior in the Olsen twins’ series So Little Time.

Andre was accepted at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena, California, but he decided to head to Los Angeles instead.

After moving to Los Angeles, he had to take to the stage name David Anders due to another actor using the name David Holt.

In 2001 he landed the role of Julian Sark in Alias; first as a guest star but was made a regular and lasted until 2006.

Before his acting debut in Alias, Anders worked at The Gap and taught tennis. Between 2001 and 2006, while working on Alias, Anders made guest appearances on television shows such as Charmed, CSI and Grey’s Anatomy.

He also worked in independent film and was involved in several plays. In 2002, he played in the independent film, The Surge. In December 2001, he appeared in The Source magazine in an ad for the rapper Canibus, in which Anders doubled as Eminem.

In 2005, Anders joined the cast of Beautiful, an Off-Broadway rock musical, as the lead. Beautiful was shown during the New York International Fringe Festival. In the same year, he participated in the film Circadian Rhythm.

In 2006, Anders worked on the horror film Left in Darkness alongside actress Monica Keena. In 2007, Anders played the role of ELI in the film of the same name, ELI.

Andre also worked on two other movies: Into the Blue 2: The Reef and The Revenant. He also guest-starred in the eighth season of 24. He guest starred as John Gilbert in the TV series The Vampire Diaries in 2010 and 2011.

Anders has three older siblings: a biological brother (Arik), an adopted brother (Jason), and an adopted sister (Maili).

David Anders Married/Dating/Girlfriend

David Andre isn’t married nor divorced. He was rumored to be gay but that was nothing but what it was ‘rumor’. the charming

In 2013, the charming actor was linked with Nina Dobrev – a co-actor from The Vampire Dairies. The couple were said to spotted quite often at various public places. He, however, cleared the rumor by saying Nina was nothing more than just a close friend.

After the Nina case, then it was with another of his co-actors from Heroes – Mia Maestro.

Though both actors were seen spending their time together, the actor dismissed the rumors by stating her again as a good friend.

Then there were other mystery women he has given few hints on his social networking sites but wouldn’t disclose anything about his relationship with them.

Does David Anders have a girlfriend or currently dating?

Well, the actor has not stated anything about his relationship status, nor has he shared anything about his marriage life or his dating life but there is a rumor that he is dating a woman who has not been named to anyone outside their close friends and family.

They have rumored to be seen together shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany’s in Hollywood. Well, we might just have to wait for the actor to confirm this and tell us they will be tiring the knots. When that happens, we sure will keep you informed.

David Anders Height, Measurement

David Anders height is 5ft 11.5in or 181.6 cm tall, with a body weight of 80 kg or 176.37 Pound.

David Anders Wiki

David is a popular figure among men who is followed for his stylish and fashion sense. He is also one of the most fashionable men in the world today.

Anders was named 83rd sexiest man in 100 Sexiest Men In The World [Sneak magazine, UK, 2004] and 79th sexiest man in 100 Sexiest Men In The World [Sneak magazine, UK, 2005].

He has about 162K followers on Twitter and can be followed @QuestionAnders, he isn’t very active on Instagram and other social media platform.