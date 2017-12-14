Born on August 24, 1973, Dave Chappelle is an American stand-up comedian, producer, actor, and writer who rose to fame in 2003 for his sketch comedy television series, Chappelle’s Show, which ran until his retirement from the show in 2005. He started his career in comedy after he moved to New York, where he was privileged to perform at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater in front of the infamous “Amateur Night” audience.

Though Chappelle was booed off the stage while performing at the Apollo Theater by the audience the unfazed comedian went on to perform in other places in New York, including city parks. At the age of 19, he made his film debut in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, where he played Ahchoo. He also did a short stint on Star Search before losing over to competing comedian Lester Barrie.

Chappelle subsequently landed numerous supporting roles in the Hollywood film industry. He played a supporting role in Getting In (1994) and also guest-starred on ABC’s popular sitcom Home Improvement (1995), Forrest Gump, Bowl of Pork, You’ve Got Mail (1998), Blue Streak (1999), Undercover Brother (2002), Chi-Raq 92015).

As a comedian, he has featured in The Nutty Professor (1996) as a nightclub comedian, Con Air (1997), Pilots and Pens Lost (1998). He also appeared at Comedy Jam in San Francisco (2011) and has been featured on Inside the Actors Studio for so many years.

The Nutty Professor, starring Eddie Murphy, was one of Chappelle’s major comedic influences. Though he had a minor role in Con Air, the show made $26 million after production costs.





Dave Chappelle’s Bio/Wiki

Born as David Khari Webber Chappelle in Washington, this American comedian has two older siblings.

His father’s name is William David Chappelle III worked as a statistician before becoming a professor at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio while his wife Yvonne Chappelle was once a professor at Howard University, Prince George’s Community College, and the University of Maryland.

Dave grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, attended Woodlin Elementary School and subsequently Washington’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where he studied theatre arts and graduated in 1991.

From what we gathered, Dave hails from a prominent family. He is the great-grandson of American educationalist, Bishop William D. Chappelle, the former president of Allen University. He died on June 15, 1925, at the age of 69.

We also found out that Chappelle has a stepmother and a stepbrother whose names are not known.

Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth

Since Chappelle counts among A-list comedians like Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy, it’s fair to say he’s also a celebrity. As an actor and a comedy, Dave Chappelle has set impressive marks of himself on the sands of time.

This talented American actor had considered leaving the entertainment business shortly after his father’s death. But he finally changed his mind and went on to make waves in his professional career.

To his credit, Chappelle is the producer of the Michel Gondry-directed documentary Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. This documentary is a chronicle of him hosting a free concert in the Clinton Hill neighbourhood of Brooklyn on September 18, 2004.

He also featured as the opening act for R&B soul singer Aretha Franklin and has performed two poems -“Fuck Ashton Kutcher” and “How I Got the Lead on Jeopardy – on HBO’s Def Poetry.

On November 12, 2016, he made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. His impressive performance on Saturday Night Live earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2017, Dave was paid $60 million by Netflix after the latter announced in 2016 that it would be releasing three new stand-up comedy specials from Chappelle.

“Block Party All-Stars Featuring Dave Chappelle”, a film released in the U.S in 2006, grossed a total of $11.7 million on a $3 million budget. Chappelle’s tour to several cities played significant roles in shooting the film to the top.

Dave has also received the blessings of fellow comedians and some bigwigs in Hollywood. While Kevin Hart considers Chappelle to be the greatest stand-up comedian of all time, Katt Williams believes he’s the greatest stand-up comedian alive.

Regardless of his height in the society, Chappelle involves himself in charity work. In 2004, he donated his time to Seeds of Peace International Camp, a camp located in Otisfield, Maine.

Having invested so much in the entertainment industry, Chappelle receives a substantial financial increase. He enjoys an estimated net worth of $42 million, according to authoritative sources.

Dave Chappelle’s House

America’s finest comedian Dave has a house located in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in the United States. According to sources, the house was built in 1989 and sits on 39+ acres. Dave reportedly purchased the 3-bed, 3.5-bath, 3,154 sq ft home in January of 2005.

He’s also a proud owner of at least 3 other homes in Xenia. One of those is a 2,770 sq ft residence that sits on 63+ acres.

Dave Chappelle’s Wife/Son/Kids

Dave’s wife is Elaine Chappelle (nee Erfe). She is from the Phillippines. They got married in 2001 and currently reside on a farm in Ohio.

It has been over 15 years of their marriage and the couple loves each other with the same passion as it was at the beginning of their relationship. The union has produced three children; two sons (Sulayman and Ibrahim) and a daughter (Sonal).

The talented comedian might have had previous relationships but truth is, information regarding his past life is yet to be found.

Religion-wise, Elaine’s religion is not known. However, we gathered that her husband changed his religion to Islam in 1998.

Dave Chappelle’s Sister

Her name is Felicia Chappelle Jones. Unlike her famous brother, there’s no information about Felicia even on the internet. But we can confirm that she’s older than Dave.