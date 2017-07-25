It has been long agreed that Dannie Riel is the sexiest Asian girl on earth. She has been named in many “Sexy Asian Ladies” list and, her fans would easily assert that her beauty is highly extraordinary for many reasons; and her attractiveness, beyond phenomenal.

This is definitely a leading reason she has gathered for herself many followers on social media platforms. While Riel is popular on Snapchat, her followers on Twitter lie in wait to consume and retweet her tweets. She has no fewer than 1.3 million followers on Instagram. On Facebook, her likes and followers will soon hit 2 million.

Her official Youtube channel “The Riel World” promising weekly uploads from all over the world, has more than 20 thousand subscribers and has generated almost 24 million views.

Riel created the video-sharing channel on 7th March 2008. She shares videos of her visits to countries and has expressed that the videos are insights to who she is.

Dannie Riel has been described on several occasions as an intelligent model. This is so because many regard her as one of the few models who established themselves via the social media. There is no doubt that the relationship she built with her fans on social media platforms accelerated her growth in modelling. More to that, it is said that what she did with social media inspired other models to embrace such platforms as an indispensable role player to their career.

In a nutshell, Dannie Riel has built for her self an enviable modelling career. She didn’t only find a place for herself in the Canadian modelling industry, she nurtured herself into such models who are internationally demanded. To name a few, her profession has taken her to Vietnam, Vancouver and Hawaii.

Read Also – Kim Kardashian Height Weight Hip, Bra, Shoe, Dress Size

Dannie Riel Wiki/Age/Bio

Like Riel would say, she is a “French Chinese human”. She describes herself as such because she has a French and Chinese ancestry.

Dannie Riel celebrated her birthday in June. She was born on the 16th day of the month. The year was 1988 and the country of birth – Canada.

Riel is most likely the only child of her parents. She has never identified any human as her brother or sister. As such, it has always been assumed that she has no siblings. The fact is that information about her family life is very scarce. She prefers keeping it private.

Although the French-Chinese, Canadian-born model isn’t tall as deemed fit for models, she isn’t short. In fact, her height is usually okayed as perfect for her body features. Riel is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has a body frame of 34-24-33.

Sometimes, Riel is described as a food. This shouldn’t surprise you. Videos on her Youtube channel made obvious of the fact that she is keenly interested in food, in eating and cooking. Nevertheless, it’s also obvious she is not a glutton.

Riel is fluent in English, French and Chinese.

Dannie Riel Net Worth

The quest to be acquainted with facts about Dannie Riel net worth and incomes has generated lots of speculations which are simply impossible to verify. Different figures have been named by different bloggers as Riel Net Worth. This only goes to show that the information isn’t available. The guessed value of her net worth so far is between $1.5 to $13 million.

What’s known is that Dannie Riel earned whatever she has from her modelling career and Youtube channel. Her fashion online store – Riel Brand cannot be ignored here.

Read Also – Vin Diesel Twin Brother and Family

Dannie Riel Married/Boyfriend

It is not unusual many people wants to who is Dannie Riel’s boyfriend if she is married or planning to get married soon. She’s gorgeous and everyone wants to know who’s the “lucky” partner.

From what we know, Riel is still single.

She dated her financial advisor Ken Nguyen for several years. It was believed they were very much in love and, that Riel wouldn’t hesitate to have Ken as her husband. While fans waited for Riel and Ken to announce their engagement, it emerged that they have fallen apart. The couple informed those who cared to know that they decided to stop being in love.

Nevertheless, Riel still believes in love. She shared a picture on Instagram with the message below:

“Love comes to those who still hope after disappointment Who still believe after betrayal and who still love after being hurt.”

Love comes to those who still hope after disappointment Who still believe after betrayal And who still love after being hurt A post shared by ❤️#DANNIERIEL (@dannieriel) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:36am PST

We can’t tell if she’s currently seeing anyone.