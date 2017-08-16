Danielle Trotta is an American sports journalist who is best known for her time at Fox Sports 1 where she was an NFL sideline reporter and co-host of NASCAR Race Hub and NASCAR RaceDay for Xfinity Series events.

After seven years of professional reporting at Fox Sports 1, formerly known as Speed, Trotta left in April 2017 and transitioned to radio joining Sirius XM where she covers NASCAR auto racing.

Prior to her Fox departure, Trotta released a statement saying;

I’m thankful to Fox for the chance to pursue new opportunities and excited for what the future holds…My departure comes at a time where I’m ready to grow and tackle new challenges … this was the right time personally and professionally to follow where the next story leads.”

Trotta also announced her new job on Twitter saying;

It’s official! Happy to announce I’m part of the @SIRIUSXM family. Can’t wait to get started on @SiriusXMNASCAR 📻 soon. — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) April 2, 2017

Her Fox Sports 1 role was passed on to former ESPN SportsCenter reporter Shannon Spake. Let’s take a look at Trotta’s career so far and details of her personal life.

Danielle Trotta Bio

Danielle Trotta was born on March 13, 1981, in Westchester County, New York. Her father’s name is Dan Trotta and her mom’s Phyllis Trotta. She has one younger sister named Andrea.

Trotta’s family moved often due to business reasons. When she was 10 years old, the family relocated to Richmond, Indiana. Right before she was due to begin high school, her family again moved to Carmel where Danielle attended high school at Carmel High School.

The daughter of a high school women’s basketball coach, Danielle grew to become interested in sporting activities. Receiving much encouragement from her father, Danielle participated in swimming, diving springboard diving and competed in three consecutive statewide championships in all three sports.

In addition to athletics, Danielle was also interested in journalism. While at Carmel High between 1995 and 1999, she hosted and presented at the school’s 24-hour local channel.

After high school graduation, Danielle’s parents began moving frequently again, as a result, she ended up attended four different colleges including in Indiana, Vermont, Boston and Charlotte. Trotta finally graduated in 2005 from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Mass Journalism.

In college, Danielle honed her reporting skills by interning at local stations WCNC-TV and WBTV. Upon graduation, the latter hired her as a weekend news editor.

Danielle Trotta Career

Trotta’s first role at Charlotte’s WBTV was as an editor and photographer. Two years later, she succeeded in persuading the management to let her go on TV. Trotta made her on-screen debut in 2007 replacing Kricket Morton as a weekend sports anchor. Morton had moved to California.

Trotta also hosted Sports Saturday Night and together with Delano Little co-hosted “The Point After with D&D.”

In 2010, Trotta’s contribution to a sports special program called First Class won her a Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas award.

After 5 years with WBTV, Trotta moved to Speed, now Fox Sports 1 and began in-depth racing coverage under the tutelage of fellow Fox Sports employee Steve Byrnes, who died of cancer in April 2015.

In addition to her Fox Sports roles, Trotta wrote football columns for local newspaper Charlotte Weekly, co-presented with football coach Tommy Bowden the ACC Network’s pregame and half time show, The ACC Blizz. Trotta made her NFL sideline reporting debut in 2015 in a game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

She was part of the team Fox Sports sent to cover the 2016 Super Bowl. Trotta was in the fall of 2016 paired with Kaitlyn Vince (who is also her best friend) on Off Track, a weekly digital lifestyle series.

Danielle Trotta Married, Wedding, Husband

Trotta is engaged to Robby Benton, the owner of RAB Racing. RAB racing is a team that participates in the Nationwide series. Benton owns RAB Racing with his father Robby Benton Sr.

Benton proposed to Trotta in December 2016. Trotta took to her Twitter account to reveal the engagement with photos of her ring and a caption that read;

“Atop the city, inside Cathedral of Monaco all alone, the man of my dreams asked me to be his wife.”

As of August 2017, the couple is yet to hold their wedding.

Danielle Trotta Salary, Net Worth

With a journalism career that spans over a decade and counting, Trotta has definitely amassed a fortune for herself, receiving a high salary from big names like Fox Sports and Sirius XM. While the exact figures of her salary have never been made public, it is estimated that Danielle Trotta’s net worth could be in the tune of $2 million.

Height – 5 Feet 8 Inch

Weight – 60 kg

Body Measurements – 36-26-37 inches

