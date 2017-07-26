Danielle Nicolet is an American actress best known for her works on the small screen. With an acting career that spans over 2 decades and counting, Nicolet has established herself as a versatile actress portraying excellently every role she stars.

Her first major recurring TV role was on “3rd Rock from the Sun” where she starred for 45 episodes. Since then, she has had a plethora of guest roles in shows like Undressed, Moesha, Stargate SG-1 and many more.

However, her most prominent role yet came in the TV series “Born Again Virgin” where she played the lead. The series lasted for 2 seasons and 14 episodes before getting cancelled in late 2016.

Lately, Danielle seems to have turned her focus towards the big screen. Alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and comedian Kevin Hart, Danielle starred in 2016 American action comedy film Central Intelligence which became a box office hit, grossing over $220 million from a $50 million budget. Kevin snapped a People’s and Teen Choice Award for his role.

Danielle’s other latest films include Believe and Netflix movie Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. With increasing popularity, fans have developed an interest into her personal life.

In this article, we will explore details of her romantic life, her early life history, and of course her body measurements.

Danielle Nicolet Married/Husband

Danielle may seem to have that ever-young alluring look but she is far from a spring chicken – she was born in 1973…do the math. Her age has caused many fans to wonder if she is single or married. Well, wonder no more, Danielle Nicolet IS A MARRIED WOMAN.

Many sites out there are claiming that the ace actress is single, but that is absolutely false, we can confirm. Well, you can’t really blame them though, discovering info about Danielle’s personal life isn’t exactly the easiest of things to do. For one, she is super secretive and isn’t one of those celebrities who constantly blow the horn about her personal lives.

So how did we come up with her marital status? Well, we did our research.

In 2015 when Danielle starred in Born Again virgin, she did an interview with ABC Radio and spilled a little info about her love life.

For those who have not watched Born Again Virgin, the story follows a girl named Jenna (Danielle Nicolet) who decides to become celibate after a series of unsuccessful relationships. However, her resolution isn’t so easy to keep as she constantly faces temptation from her very seductive neighbor Donovan (Durrell “Tank” Babbs).

In that interview, Danielle told ABC that she could totally relate to Jenna’s story as she once decided to remain celibate until MARRIAGE. Like Jenna’s, her decision came after a series of failed relationships with one leaving her heart wrecked.

“I went through a phase, before I met my husband, where I got out of like one bad relationship after another. And much like Jenna had this realization apparently I was super attracted to jacka****, like really good looking, really, really mean kind of idiotic jacka****. And I realized that maybe I needed to sort something out with myself,” Danielle told ABC.

In another interview with JETMAG, Danielle revealed details of her celibacy, saying;

“…..Taking a break from sex enabled me to open my eyes, my mind and heart to a different type of man. I think taking that time really helped with opening me up to better relationships with sentimentally good men. I don’t know if these two are connected, but I met my husband. He was my next major relationship after that.”

She also spiled the name of her husband — Mike Kussman. Hold Up! Don’t Google it, he is not a celebrity, so to speak. Mike is just a regular guy who prefers to keep a very low profile on social. However, he enjoys sharing pictures of himself and his wifey.

Sadly, we cannot confirm the exact date the duo tied the knot….

According to Mike’s Instagram Page, he is a builder and designer at SLTWTR Company which deals in luxurious furniture designs. Follow him on Twitter.

Mike often accompanies his dear wife to red carpet events. Like this post he made showing him with her on the red carpet for the premiere of Central Intelligence.

Here is another post Mike made on IG

He even accompanies her to movie set when he can, like this one…

Likewise, Danielle’s Instagram page is awash with pictures of her and her white beau. On Mike’s birthday on June 7th, 2017, Danielle dedicated this post to him saying;

She couldn’t seem happier, right? While Danielle has made clear her marital status, we can’t tell if she has kids or not. Her IG page has no pictures of her with her child or family member.

Danielle Nicolet Brief Bio/Family

Danielle Nicolet was born as Danielle Patricia Diggs on November 24, 1973, in a working-class neighboorhood in Ashtabula, Ohio. She developed an early interest in gymnastics and as a result, her family relocated to southern California so she could train actively.

After competing in gymnastics all through her teenage years, she decided to pursue a career in acting instead, beginning from 1990.

Her first gig was a recurring role on the ABC sitcom Family Matters.

Well, not much about her parents are known. To keep up with her ongoings, you can follow on social. You never know, she may one day post a throwback picture of her folks…

Danielle Nicolet Height, Body Measurements

Height: 5’ 0” (152 cm)

Weight: 120 pounds (54 kg)

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 35-24-35 inches

Shoe/Feet: 7

Bra size: 34C

Dress size: 6