Danielle Cormack is an award-winning actress who has an extensive career in film, theatre, and television. The talented actress is famous for Shortland Street and is also known for her role as Amazon Ephiny in Xena: Warrior Princess, and as Shota in Legend of the Seeker.

After a vast career in New Zealand, she quickly came to prominence in Australia with her powerhouse performances in television series: Wentworth (2013), Rake (2010) and Underbelly (2008).

Cormack has been an ambassador for Childfund Australia and New Zealand for years, which led to her recent trip to Cambodia to see how fundraising affects the lives of people on the ground.

Danielle Cormack Bio

An actress from New Zealand, Danielle Cormack was born on the 26th of December 1970 in Auckland, New Zealand, as the only child of her parents who were both actors. Growing up, she got inspired by her parents and thus had an early interest in that same profession. Her parents were from different backgrounds and ancestry, therefore, Danielle has mixed ethnicity of French, Irish and German. With her enrollment in school, she took acting lessons and after some years also joined dance classes. Her interest in theatre somewhat affected her studies but it didn’t stop her from continuing with her passion. At her present age of 47, she has made a great reputation for herself.

Danielle is a good-looking woman, with an attractive face and many other attractive features. She is also known to have a magnetic personality and is very polite and friendly with people. A true lady, her elegance, and class lures people to become her friends and followers quite easily, and so far she has got thousands of them. Fans follow her on Twitter and Instagram mostly to find out more about her personal life.





Danielle Cormack Wiki/Career

Cormack is popular for appearing in the soap opera Shortland Street (1992-93). Likewise, she is also popular for appearing in the television series Xena: Warrior Princess (1995–2001) where she portrayed the character of Amazon Ephiny. However, she is best known for portraying the character of Bea Smith in Foxtel SoHo’s “Wentworth” (2013-2016), the battered wife of an abusive husband who killed her abuser and is sent to prison for the crime. This part brought her international recognition. The movie has been aired in more than 20 countries including the US and Britain. She was also awarded an “ASTRA Award” for The Most Outstanding Female Actor and “Logie Award” for The Most Outstanding Actress in 2015 for her role in Wentworth amongst many other awards she has won.

In 2015, along with fellow Kiwi actor, Jessica Grace Smith, Danielle was an executive producer for an Indie film Everyone Else Has Been Taken, which was about a transgender child. Lord of The Rings producer Belindalee Hope was also attached to the project.

Danielle Cormack Married, Husband

Although it is not uncommon for women so beautiful and successful to have multiple affairs and rumors, it doesn’t seem to be the case with Danielle. She seems to have led a somewhat reserved and private life.

Sources have it that Danielle was married to Hayden Anderson and they had a son named Ethan in 1996, but the date of their marriage or separation is not known.

Pana Hema Taylor is a New Zealand actor of Máori origin born on September 14, 1989. He met Danielle in 2009 when she was the costume/set designer for a play he acted in. He just 20 and she was 38 at the time. They dated for a while and got married in 2009 but divorced shortly after in 2013. However, they had a son Te Ahi Ka born on 19 March 2010. Pana later got together with his current girlfriend by whom he had a daughter named Tiara Masina in 2015. Taylor is well known for his roles in Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012, Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013 where he played the role of the Syrian rebel, Nasir.

In January 2016, Danielle was spotted enjoying a beach holiday with her most recent boyfriend, Adam Anthony whom she met through a fellow Wentworth actress, Leeanna Walsman in 2013, at Piha Beach on Auckland’s West Coast. Adam Anthony is a Canadian producer and director. It seems the two are still together as they were seen to arriving the red carpet together for the Sydney premiere of Kinky Boots at Bristol Capitol theatre, 13 Campbell street on 19 April 2017.

Danielle Cormack Height, Measurement

Danielle’s height: 5’6″(1.68m)

Body weight: 67kg (147lbs)

Her body measurements: 34-26-34 inches

Her hard work is one of the key factors for her success, along with her natural ability to portray a wide range of characters, she has proven that she has the talent to do anything. She has an estimated net worth of $5 million