Dana Jacobson is an American sports anchorwoman, who works with CBS on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network. She has been with CBS since 2013, when she joined them. Prior to that time, she had been an anchor at ESPN, where – in December 2002 – she started as an ESPNEWS anchor. Subsequently, she became a frequent face on the SportCenter, 6 pm edition.

Her star sign is Scorpio and she is of white ethnicity.

Dana Jacobson Wiki/Bio, Career

Aged 44, Dana was born to a Jewish family in Michigan on 5 November 1971. She attended the Andover High School in Bloomfield, Michigan. She switched schools to the Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, from which she graduated in 1989. Dana attended and graduated from the University of Michigan, where she studied English and Communications, graduating in 1993.

Her first job, working in Television, was in Traverse City in her native Michigan. She worked as a replacement news anchor, producer, and editor. She also worked as the sports anchor on the weekends.

Having reported a lot of big stories, as well as profiles of then-Sacramento Kings Players Mike Bibby, Jason Williams, and Chris Webber, Dana Jacobson has covered a wide range of professional sports. From 1998 to 2002, she worked as a weekend sports anchor for KXTV, where she also worked as KXTV’s host for the News10 Red Zone.

From 2000 and 2002, Dana Jacobson also hosted The NBA Insiders, a two-hour show on radio for KHTK-AM. She also worked as a substitute for Dan Patrick on the ESPN radio throughout the 2005 holiday season.

Dana Jacobson Married, Husband

Dana Jacobson is currently believed to be single. She doesn’t reveal much about her private life, but she might currently be dating someone. She is supposed to be single though, as there is not any information available about whether she has a boyfriend or is in a relationship. One thing we do know for certain is that she is unmarried.

Dana Jacobson Height, Measurements.

Dana Jacobson is a beautiful woman and is not scared of exposing her curvaceous figure and the hot pair of legs when she is in a bikini. Her body measurement is 33-24-35. She stands at a tall height of 5ft11 and weighs 59kg.

Dana Jacobson has a feet size of 9 (US measurement). Her big feet look very attractive in casual wears, and even better on high heels. With her curvy and big body, Dana’s legs look very good in a dress rather than a pair of pants. Dana Jacobson has been a model to many aspiring sportscaster women. On set, she is quite opinionated and knows her way around a heated argument.

Net Worth

Dana Jacobson is known as a dedicated sportswoman, and from her years as a reporter, she has been able to earn an estimated net worth of over USD $3 million dollars.

Controversy

In January 2008, during a roast with coworkers Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg, Dana Jacobson cursed the University of Notre Dame, as well as Jesus Christ. She was fired for a week, after which she apologized on-air. ESPN also released an apology statement to the public.

“I am very sorry.” She said. “My remarks about Notre Dame were foolish and insensitive. I respect all religions and did not mean anything derogatory by my poorly chosen words. I also deeply regret the embarrassment I have caused ESPN and Mike and Mike. My actions at the roast were inappropriate and in no way represent who I really am. I have personally apologized to many of the people involved. I won’t make excuses for my behavior but do hope that I can be forgiven for such a poor lack of judgment.”

Awards/Achievements.

Dana Jacobson is celebrated in her field. In the year 1998, she was awarded the “National Headliner Award,” and – after two years – she received the Edward R. Murrow Award.