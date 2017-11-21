Americans are more familiar with the name Lori Greiner, the “warm-blooded shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank and the woman who boasts over 120 US and international patents. However, her popularity has also made many develop an interest in her husband Dan Greiner who has been hugely supportive of her business career since meeting her.

Dan Greiner Relationship with Lori Greiner/Wife

Dan Greiner and Lori Greiner have an amazing partnership that many couples in the 21st century can only dream of. The saying often goes that behind every successful man is a woman, but in the case of this couple, the detail-oriented Dan has been the one working behind the scenes to ensure that their business runs smoothly. And he is in no way emasculated by the fact that his wife Lori is the one that gets to be in the spotlight.

Lori herself has revealed that Dan has been an important asset to her company. The truth is, he has been by her side since day one, from those days when Lori had a bunch of ideas and was afraid of working towards turning them into reality. Dan was the guy cheering her on, motivating her to launch out and thankfully, today, Lori owns an empire worth $50 million.

So how did it all begin? It began with a chance meeting at a bar called Kincaid’s, located in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago. They immediately developed a friendship that soon turned into a romantic relationship. It is not known the exact year they met or married but by 1996, they were already married, revealed a 2009 publication by the Chicago Business.

Lori in 1996 decided not to let her ideas go to waste after she walked in on a book she had had a similar idea of being displayed as a bestseller. She was designing and selling her own costume jewelry at the time.





That same year, she birthed the idea of inventing a plastic jewelry holder that could fit 100 pairs of jewelry pieces and her husband quickly supported her. With a $300,000 load, Lori was able to make a prototype. She successfully convinced department store, J. C Penny, to purchase the product and in the next 18 months, it had made her a rich woman.

Six years into the business, Dan quit his job as a division controller at Bell and Howell Corporation and joined his wife’s company For Your Ease Only as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In 2009, publications revealed that Dan and Lori work from the same desk in their home. While Dan is no inventor, he is a great manager. A trained accountant, he handles the inventory issues of the company and also oversees packaging, parts, and the shipping. Lori, on the other hand, handles the sales, marketing, creative, legal. She simply drives the business.

Dan Greiner Net Worth

In addition to serving as Vice President at For Your Ease Only, Dan in 2012 founded Lori Greiner Companies, an investment holding company, media, and entertainment producer, sales and marketing consultation and representation organization. He also serves as the CFO and COO of the company. The figure of Dan’s net worth is no different from that of his wife Lori since they work together as a partnership. Thus, Dan Greiner’s net worth, like Lori’s is estimated at $50 million.

Dan Greiner Kids, Family

Lori and Dan aren’t so open when it comes to their personal lives. They seem to be only interested in dishing out ideas from their business experiences to the public.

They also do not have kids, but Lori has no issues with kids though. She revealed in a 2014 interview that she loves kids. “…I tell my friends they can leave their babies on my doorstep and I’d be happy to take them in. I love kids!” Lori said.