Damaris Phillips succeeded in wooing Americans in the 9th season of Food Network TV show Food Network Star for which she emerged the winner thanks to her exceptional Southern recipes. She parlayed her victory into her own Food Network Show, Southern At Heart, which became very successful, airing its last episode in February 2016.

In addition to her own show, Damaris also appears in shows of other Food Network staples like Bobby Flay, and Guy Fieri. Read on to discover more about her rise to Food Network fame, how much she’s earned from it as well as her personal life.

Damaris Phillips Bio

Damaris Lennon Phillips was born December 8, 1980, to May and Maurice Phillips in Lexington, Kentucky and raised in urban Louisville with her sister and four brothers. A foodie at heart, Damaries fell in love with the southern foods she grew up eating.

With no idea of what other career paths to follow, Damaris settled for culinary school. She attended the Jefferson Community and Technical College, where graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts. She went on to become a culinary instructor.

Damaris Phillips Food Network Fame, Net Worth

At the start of 2013, Damaris became a contestant on Food Network show, Food Network Star, emerging as the winner in August 2013. Two months later in October 2013, Damaris debuted her own cooking show Southern At Heart where she celebrates the relationship between food and love.

On the show, Damaris taught viewers and guests how to win over the hearts of their dates with what she calls “the food of love.”

One of the episodes aired in April 2015 attracted over 816,000 viewers. After running for 5 seasons and 53 episodes, the show came to an end.

Announcing the end of the show via her Facebook page, Damaris said;

“Please tune in tomorrow at noon for the very last episode of Southern at Heart. As they often are, this ending is bitter sweet, but I am taking from the experience wonderful memories, life long friendships and an incredible group of fans who have supported me every step of the way. Thank you all for your words of encouragement, kindness, and humor as I sometimes fumble. I look forward to sharing my new projects and will keep you as updated as my inept social media self can manage.”

In 2017, Damaris joined fellow “Food Network Star” winner Eddie Jackson as co-host for the second season of “Kids BBQ Championship.” Also, she began co-hosting new show Super Southern Eats. Thanks to her endeavors on the Food Network, Damaris Phillips has amassed a net worth in the tune of $4 million.

Damaris Phillips Husband, Fiancée, Wedding

Damaris married Darrick Wood on June 13th, 2015. Darrick Wood is an education consultant. Their wedding was held at Willow Park in Louisville, Kentucky and attended by 235 guests.

“I was so excited to marry Darrick, I would have gone to the courthouse, but this was more fun — and a lot prettier,” Damaris said.

Damaris had a DIY yet fancy wedding. From her Brooch Bouquet which she learned to do from Pinterest to the Paper Origami Cranes used to form a backdrop at the gazebo where they exchanged vows… The papers which were 1000 included tickets, receipts, and notes Darrick had saved during the three years he courted Damaris. He first presented them to her when he proposed before using it to form the crane at their wedding.

Guests were gifted with vintage handkerchiefs “for happy tears.” Guests also received a fan that served a dual role as it bore the wedding program for the day.

Since Darrick is a vegetarian, Damaris had to ignore her love for pork to have a completely meatless menu at the reception. The menu included colourful salads and veggie-and-hummus sandwiches on Parmesan focaccia.

The celebration also included an outdoor lounge complete with living room couches and tables, picnic blankets all set for the cocktail hour.

All the cakes at the wedding were homemade by Damaris and Darrick. The cakes included; Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, Caramel Corn, Cherry-Almond, and Blackberry Cobbler.

Damaris Phillips Body Measurements: 35-23-35 inches

Height: 5 Feet 8 Inch

Eye Color: Hazel

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Damaris Phillips Overview:

Birthday: December 8, 1980, Lexington, Kentucky

Parents: Maurice Phillips Jr., and Mary Phillips

Siblings: Morgan Phillips, Dylan Phillips (4 in Total)

Husband: Darrick Wood

Net Worth: $4 million (estimated)