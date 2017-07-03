When it comes to the media as a whole we have to admit that meteorologists are quite up there on the totem pole and in that vein, we might as well check out the topic Dagmar Midcap’s measurements, wiki, married, husband and family. This topic will definitely prove to be both educative and entertaining. So, sit tight as we get started on the topic of Dagmar Midcap’s measurements.

Dagmar Midcap’s Measurements

We often do not start this way, but this time we are beginning with Dagmar Midcap’s measurements. Here is all we could dig up on the topic.

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 66 kilograms

Dress Size: 8

Breast Size: 37 inches

Waist Size: 26 inches

Hip Size: 38 inches

Bra Size: 34 C

Body Shape: Hourglass

Shoe Size: 6.5 US

That is all we have on the topic above, but if we get any more information on the topic then we will be sure to relay it.

Dagmar Midcap’s Wiki

Dagmar Midcap was born Dagmar Gottschalk in 1969 that means she should be around 47–48 years old, depending on which month the media personality was born. She is an American media personality and meteorologist originally based in Vancouver, British Columbia. She is mainly popular in the world for her work for NBC News and KNSD-TV in San Diego, California.

She has been a regular on the show since 2011. After high school, Midcap graduated from British Columbia Institute of Technology’s broadcast journalism program in 1990. Soon after, she kicked off her television career on WBNX-TV in Akron, Ohio, appearing on a weekly current affairs program from the period of 1990-1998.

After that, she returned to British Columbia and there she worked as the traffic and weather reporter on VTV’s Breakfast before moving to Global Television’s BCTV Morning Show as a fill-in traffic reporter. Soon she gravitated away from live television when she hosted Crash Test Mommy on the Life Network. Later on, in 2005, she became co-host of BCTV’s Driving Television, a weekly survey of automotive industry news for which she test drove new cars on a regular basis.

The show was broadcast nationally in Canada on Global. That was not the end of it all, the media personality moved back to the United States where she became the weather and traffic anchor for the Better Mornings morning show on CBS affiliate WGCL-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning in April.

By January 2008, she became the main weather anchor for WGCL-TV, doing forecasts during the late afternoon and evening newscasts, her time there ended on 3rd September 2010 when she resigned citing ongoing emotional and physical distress. The station acknowledged her departure on September 7, 2010.

She attained her current position as the weekday evening weather anchor for KNSD-TV in San Diego, California on October 25, 2011. In addition to that, she has appeared in several movies, such as Catwoman, Baby Geniuses 2 and Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch and television shows such as Smallville, Stargate SG-1, Dead Zone, Just Cause, Touching Evil and Twilight Zone and Dark Angel.

Dagmar Midcap Married/Husband/Family

Seeing as she is an attractive public figure, there’s bound to be a whole lot of speculation surrounding her love life. So the question goes, is Dagmar Midcap married? The answer is no. She did have a public relationship, but it did not end well. She had a boyfriend, but unfortunately, he committed suicide back in 2009. His death rocked her world and it had a massive toll on her life.

She has since moved on and has come to terms with it all. So, that concludes it all, the star is not married yet. On the topic of her family, we have to take into account the fact that she is quite private and as such, there is no information out there about any of them.