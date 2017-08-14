Dagen McDowell is an American Business news anchor renowned for her work with Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. She has appeared on platforms like “Cashin’ In,” Hannity, “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” and more.

Before becoming a TV personality, Dagen worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com and also wrote a personal finance column, “Dear Dagen.” for TheStreet.com. Dagen is arguably exceptional at what she does garnering fans in the process. Here is a look at her career trajectory and details of her personal life.

Dagen McDowell Husband – Jonas Max Ferris

Dagen is married to Jonas Max Ferris, an American economist, and investment advisor who also works for Fox News as an economic analyst. Jonas met Dagen on the set of stocks and investment news program, Cashin’ In. Jonas revealed in a 2011 interview that they were both handpicked to argue with each other on the show about mutual funds.

At the time they met, Dagen was married to another man, however, she separated from her first husband around 2003. His identity remains concealed as is the reason behind their divorce. Dagen and Jonas tied the knot in 2005.

Unlike Dagen, it was Jonas’ first ever marriage. Jonas offers financial advice and services to consumers via MAXFunds.com. His articles also appear on the Fox Business News (FBC), FoxNews.com and New York Post websites.

Watch the interview below;

The couple adopted a chihuahua named Ramon.

To the scumbags who once dumped this guy at a kill shelter: Kiss his fluffy ass. #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #rescuesofinstagram #nyc A post shared by Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Jonas Max Ferris was born on September 13, 1971, in Southfield, Massachusetts. He began his career in 1993. He currently appears on Fox’s Cash Me Outside which airs by 10 AM. Catch Up with him on Twitter.

Dagen McDowell Bio

Mary Dagen McDowell was born on January 7, 1969, in Brookneal, Campbell County, Virginia, United States. She is of Irish descent. A lover of Ford car, Dagen drove a Ford Bronco both in high school and college. She began driving at the age of 16, learning with a Ford F150. Dagen loves NASCAR racing and is also a fan of the Washington Redskins.

Before starting her professional career, McDowell sold beer out of a cart on a golf course and worked as an attendant at a dressing room.

She graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in Art History. Dagen began her career at the Institutional Investor’s Newsletter Division as a financial journalist.

Before taking her career to TV, Dagen worked as a business contributor on the radio show on the Imus In The Morning. She also had a stint in the print/online media, writing for SmartMoney magazine, SmartMoney.com and TheStreet.com.

Currently, she hosts Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria”, Bulls and Bears, and Markets Now. She also appears on Outnumbered, Cavuto On Business, and Your World with Neil Cavuto

Dagen McDowell Net Worth

Starting off her career in 1996, Dagen has amassed a fortune for herself. While the actual figures of her salary have never been made public, it is speculated that Dagen’s net worth is somewhere between $2 million and $4 million.

Dagen McDowell Height is 5 Feet 6 Inch