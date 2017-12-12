Cynthia Scurtis is an American former psychology teacher widely known as the ex-wife to former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman, Alex Rodriguez, AKA “A-Rod”.

The pretty, blond hardbody earned not just the name but a decent amount of money for herself from her long-loved teaching career even before she met Alex.

Cynthia Scurtis Bio, Family

Born 28 December 1972 in a religious Greek Orthodox home in the wealthy suburb of Coconut Grove, Florida, near Miami, Cynthia grew up with her parents and siblings and went to high school at Gulliver Prep School where she played volleyball and was a cheerleader. Her grandfather was Florida’s most prominent and influential Greek Orthodox priest, the Rev. Demosthenes Mekras.

Cynthia also went to Ohio State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. After graduation, Cynthia went back to Coconut Grove to teach high school psychology at her alma mater while she went on pursuing her masters in the same subject at Nova Southeastern University to get her masters. Her net worth is not yet known but looking at Alex Rodriguez’s net worth which is around $300 million, she must have received a reasonable share of his money, according to their prenuptial agreement.

Cynthia Scurtis Engaged, Married, Husband, Divorce, Kids

Cynthia got married to Alex Rodriguez, a baseball shortstop on 2nd November 2002. The couple met at a gym in Miami, Florida. Her father in law, Victor Rodriguez, is a baseball player back in the Dominican Republic but runs a shoe store. Their marriage was celebrated by most of their fans who seemed happy with their union but it was more unfortunate as the union crashed five years later.





Cynthia filed for divorce from Alex on 7th July 2008, three months after the birth of their second daughter named Ella Alexander who was born on April 21, 2008. The couple had their first daughter Natasha Alexander on 18th November 2004.

Though the true reason behind their divorce is not known, Cynthia blamed her husband for not being emotionally attached to the family. There are also speculations that Alex was in several relationships with some other ladies at the time. There were rumours that Alex at that time was having affairs with Madonna and later, actress Cameron Diaz.

Their separation initially deepened the rift between the two as they fought over who gets what from Alex’s earnings. But the divorce was later settled as Cynthia was given a $12 million worth mansion. She also asked Alex for alimony and child support. Even though they are divorced and are no longer an item, Cynthia seems to still be a big part of Alex’s life as he is often seen with her and his two daughters. Recently, Alex shared a photo of his daughter and Cynthia hanging out together. This made some rumours to float around about Cynthia getting back with Alex.

To further fuel the rumour that Alex is getting back together with Cynthia, he recently called it quits with wrestler girlfriend Torrie Wilson after three years as the two fought about his inability to commit and his close relationship with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The break up with Torrei proved that Alex sure values the family bond he has with Cynthia and his kids and is not willing to give that up.

But as of now, there are not any rumours about her personal life and affairs except for the speculations that she is having an affair with Lenny Kravitz which both parties have denied. Aside from that, Cynthia seems to be happy with herself, enjoying her single life and letting the rumours fly.

The pretty, blond hardbody spends a lot of time working out. She has blonde hair and fair skin. She has brown eyes but other details about her height, weight, and other body measurements are currently unavailable.

