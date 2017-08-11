Crystal Marie Denha an Assyrian-American multi-talented entertainer. She is a television host, stand up comedian, producer and actress.

Her flair for sports drove her into the world of sports entertainment where she has worked for the likes of ESPN, The Fumble, Fox News, Holly Scoop and Top Rank Boxing. She is also known for being a correspondent on the Daily Share. Her film and TV series appearances include; Spider Man 3, Jane The Virgin, and more.

Read on to discover more about the sensual and sharp-tongued Crystal Denha.

Crystal Marie Denha Wiki/Bio

Crystal Marie Denha was born on February 8, 1984, in Detroit, Michigan. She has an older brother named Chris and a niece named Scarlett. She developed the habit of entertaining people at a very early age. Crystal would often send her classmates hysterics with her funny jokes and performances.

Her sharp wit was noticed and enjoyed even by her teachers who encouraged her to pursue a career in entertainment. After graduating from High School, Crystal earned a degree in journalism and then relocated to Los Angeles, California to kick start her show business career.

Like is mostly the case with burgeoning entertainers, Crystal started by starring in television advertisements for brands including Napster and Gillette. Her next entertainment gig was a role in Assyrian film “Cousins.”

She then began appearing in comedy sketches on networks like Funny or Die, Yahoo and What The F Facts. Crystal has also hosted Australia Breakfast News Program Sunrise.

She made an uncredited appearance in Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Iron Man (2008) and appeared in short films Larry Edgerton (2007), The Grind (2010) and Snapshot (2010).

In 2011, Crystal had a guest appearance in TV series “Time for Passion” and in 2012 she appeared in four episodes of The Flip Side. Her recent TV credits include The CW series “Jane The Virgin” (2015) and Kevin Hart’s reality TV show Real Husbands of Hollywood.

In addition to acting gigs, Crystal frequently tours the country as a stand-up comedian. She has performed at Hollywood Improv, New York’s Carolines Comedy Nightclub, Laugh Factory Comedy Club, Amsterdam’s Comedy Cafe and more.

Crystal Marie Denha Spouse/Boyfriend

Some comedians can be very cryptic when it comes to their personal lives and Crystal belongs to that lot. Across her social media platforms, Crystal shares almost every other aspect of her life but her romantic life and when she does share something related to her personal life, it is hardly ever direct.

Sometime in October 2010, she was rumored to be in a relationship with Jamie Kennedy. This was after they were spotted together on a number of occasions. However, the relationship, if there was ever any, was only short-lived as the rumors cooled off shortly after they started. Kennedy has since been linked to a long list of other women.

In December 2016, Crystal posted a picture of herself kissing an unidentified man. Fans were quick to ask about who the man was but Crystal was mum about it.

In April 2017, she posted an hilarious video on Twitter hinting that she has a boyfriend.

My boyfriend when I’m finally off my period pic.twitter.com/uQNV992ksY — Crystal Marie Denha (@IamCrystalMarie) April 29, 2017

Starting from May 2017, Crystal began flaunting on Instagram what looks like an engagement ring. Though she didn’t mention in the caption about being engaged or to whom she was engaged, fans were quick to congratulate her on “her engagement.”

See the posts below:

Motorboating. A post shared by Crystal Marie Denha (@iamcrystalmarie) on May 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Love me some @rebeccaprincetv 😍 A post shared by Crystal Marie Denha (@iamcrystalmarie) on May 29, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Crystal Marie Denha Body Measurements

Crystal is no doubt one of the hottest stand-up comedians out there and she knows it. She doesn’t shy away from flaunting her sultry body wearing super revealing dresses that more often than not expose her cleavages.

Here are the measurements of her hourglass shaped body

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 38-26-37 inches (97-66-94 cm)

Dress size: 10

Shoe/Feet Size: 8

Bra size: 34D

Height: 5 ft 7 inches (170 cm)

Weight: 138 lbs (63 kg)