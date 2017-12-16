Funny, feisty and quite controversial; Countess Vaughn is a very popular singer and actress from a number of top 90’s sitcoms, particularly for her role as Kimberly Ann Parker in “Moesha”.

Countess Vaughn who stands at a height of 1.49m began her career as a performer at an early age of 3. She sang in her local church and went on to become the Junior Vocalist Champion and overall Junior Champion of “Star Search” in 1988.

The stardom that came with her victory led to the kick-start of her acting career with a role as Alexandria DeWitt in the fourth season of NBC’s “227” (1988-1989), and in 1989, her role earned her a Young Artist Award nomination for Young Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy or Drama Series or Special.

Countess Vaughn Bio

Countess Danielle Vaughn-James was born on the 8th of August 1978 (currently 39 years old) in Idabel, Oklahoma, U.S.A; to Sandra and Leo Vaughn. In 1992, her singing talent was made more pronounced when she released an album (“Countess”); its hit single was a cover of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” and the album sold over 3000 copies.

Filmography

Countess Vaughn has been on several TV shows and films, some of her filmography credits include: “Fievel’s American Tails” (1992), where she was the voice of Monique; “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” (1992-1993),where she played role of Keisha in 3 episodes; Charlene in “Thea” (1994), “Roc” (1993-1994); she played the role of Kimberly Ann Parker in 83 episodes of UPN’s “Moesha” (for which she was nominated and won the NAACP image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series ) and 110 episodes as the same character in “Moesha’s” spinoff “The Parkers” (1999-2004).

She was Anetta Jones in the 1999 film “Trippin’ ” and an Office Admin. Assistant in the film, “Max Keeble’s Big Move” (2001); she is currently cast as herself in the TV One reality show “Hollywood Divas” (2014 to date).

Countess Vaughn Net Worth

Countess Vaughn’s net worth is valued at an estimated 900,000 USD and is believed to be proceeds from her acting. She was recently in the news for ending her 20 years long feud with “Moesha” co-star Brandy.

Countess Vaughn Kids, Husband

Countess Vaughn has two kids, a son called Jaylen from her ex-husband Joseph James (married in 2002 and divorced in 2005) and a daughter Aniyah (whose identity was made known recently during an appearance on The Doctors TV show) from an unknown man.

She also admitted to aborting a baby when she was 18 years old in other to save her then fresh acting career, as she believed that a baby then would have ruined her chances of having a substantial acting career.

Countess Vaughn recently took to social media to announce her engagement to her mystery boyfriend of 10 years.

Countess Vaughn Weight Loss

Despite being a mother of two, Countess Vaughn has made significant improvements to her figure as a result of her immense weight loss and she has been guilty of flooding social media with enticing pictures of her newly attained trimmed figure.

This has been no easy fit according to her as it has required utmost dedication, dietary changes, regular exercising as well as plastic surgery (liposuction).

She has reportedly had to work out for 30-45 minutes daily, cut down on her food intake (eliminating fried chicken entirely from her diet, this happens to be one of her favorite meals) and snacking as well as enduring two equally painful liposuction surgeries.

Social Media

Countess Vaughn has a very active social media presence, she can be followed on Instagram via the handle @countessdvaughn. She currently has over 437 thousand followers and has posted over 1,200 photos and videos. Most of her Instagram posts are of motivational videos (mostly by TD Jakes), musicals, funny posts, and her personal life.

She is also available on Twitter via the same handle she uses for her Instagram account, but her twitter timeline are mostly filled with her Instagram posts and work related posts.

Youtube

Countess Vaughn seems to be in a number of youtube videos, but the one which caught our attention was a love rap video for dialysis patients with kidney failure which she shared on her Instagram profile. We are not particularly sure if she’s the one at the beginning scene of the video, but we know there is some sort of close attachment to the video; as it’s the official link available on her profile page.