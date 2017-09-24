If you are a fan of Batman or Gotham, it will be very hard not to be a fan of Cory Michael Smith. The American actor has remained one of the most loved characters in the Fox television drama series, in which he portrays Edward Nygma.

Apart from Gotham, the actor has appeared in many other movies and TV shows and he is now definitely a popular face on the Screen.

Cory Michael Smith Bio, Wiki

Getting to know him on a closer level, Cory Michael Smith was born November 14, 1986, in Columbus, Ohio, United States. It was there the actor and his older brother, Chad was raised by his parents.

For his education, Smith attended the and graduated from Hillard Darby High School. From there he went to the Otterbein University where he studied art musical theater and jazz piano.

Because of how natural acting seems for him, it is very hard to believe that acting was not his first dream. He had wanted to become a lawyer and then a pianist before he decided to go for acting.

Smith is not one of the oldest actors there is out there. The 30 years old only began as an actor in 2014 when he debuted in Camp X-ray. In the same year, he appeared in another short film, Dog Food. In 2015 he appeared in another movie, Carol, and then in 2017, his next movie was Wonders Truck.

The next movie that Cory Smith will appear on is 1985 which will be released in 2018.

What has got the actor even more popular is not his films even though he has done quite well, are the TV shows he has appeared in. His most popular role was in Gotham which he has been a part of since 2014. Another TV show that he has been a part of is Oliver Kitteridge also in 2014.

Before the screen, Smith has had a good outing on the stage where he has been a part of different productions including Cock Aka The Cockfight Play (2013), The Shaggs: The Philosophy of The World (2013), and Assassins (2017).

For all his efforts, Smith has two nominations to show: Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best supporting role in a movie/ miniseries for his role in Olive Kitteridge, 2015, and Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Villain for his role in Gotham in 2017.

One of his biggest fans on Gotham is his mother, who according to him, loves Batman. “I don’t think there a show that she could be more excited that I’m a part of,” he said.

Apart from acting, he is a fan of Brandon Stansell, and he recently took to his Facebook page to make a video drumming support for the singer as he tried to raise money for his first full album.

Cory Michael Smith Gay Married Wife

Being an actor, it is only natural for the spotlight to shine on your entire life and your sexual orientation. For Michael Smith, there are very little rumors on whether or not the actor is gay. Nevertheless, the actor has neither come out to claim that he is or to deny that, but he has thus far not been linked to anyone.

That is unless you want to count in Gotham when Penguin -Robin Lord Taylor- expressed that he has feelings for his Ed Nygma- Corey Michael Smith.

That said, Cory Michael Smith is not married. He has, however, been in a relationship before. That was in 2014 when he was said to have dated Game of Thrones‘ beautiful actress, Emilia Clarke.

It remains unknown for how long the two stats have dated, but what is known is that the two are no more a couple, and Emily has moved on to date other men. On his part, Smith has not been said or even rumored to have dated anyone before or after Emily.

Cory Michael Smith Body Measurement

A good-looking man with rich Charisma, Smith has a build that is easy to appreciate. This is most especially as he had a height of 6′ 0″ (1.83 m) and a body weight of 75kg.

Cory Michael Smith Net Worth

One thing that is obvious is that Smith is not one of the oldest of actors, considering that he is not even up to 10 years in Hollywood. Still, with his amazing outing so far, the actor has a mouth-watering net worth that is estimated to be around $2 million.