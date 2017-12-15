Connie Sellecca is an American actress, producer, and former lingerie fashion model. She gained popularity through her various roles in the movies and television series she has appeared in and mostly for playing the role of Christine Francis in the 1983 TV series, Hotel, which was voted the highest viewed television series.

She also appeared in The Greatest American Hero in 1981 and Flying High (1978). Connie was subsequently nominated for the Golden Globe award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama (1987).

Connie Sellecca’s Age

The actress, Connie Sellecca, born as Concetta Sellechia, was born in the Bronx, New York, the USA on the 25th of May 1955 to Italian parents, Primo Sellechia and Ann Sellechia.

At age twelve, Connie moved to Pomona, New York where she attended Pomona Junior High School. While attending Ramapo High School in Spring Valley, she first became interested in the performing arts, so even though she matriculated at Boston College, she soon withdrew to pursue a career in acting.

Connie Sellecca’s Husband

Connie was married to Gil Gerard in 1979 and was with him until 1987 when they got divorced, the two had a son together, Gib Gerard. Gil got remarried in the same year of his divorce to Bobi Leonard and it lasted for two years and since then, he has been single.





Gilbert C. Gerard was born on 23 January 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas USA, and is an actor, best known for being part of the television series “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” as the title character. As of early-2017, sources estimated his net worth to be at $1 million, mostly earned through his career as an actor who has been active in the industry since the 1970s in commercials, films, and various television shows all of which have ensured the position of his wealth.

In 1991, Connie met John Tesh who was best known as the anchor of “Entertainment Tonight”. John once dated Oprah Winfrey in the 1970’s and was married to actress Julie Wright who he got separated from in 1991, the same year he met Connie. They dated for two years and had a traditional courtship that involves no sex, or living together until their wedding night and were married on April 4, 1992. Both Sellecca and Tesh are born again Christians. They had a daughter, Prima Tesh, named after her grandfather, Primo Sellechia in 1994.

John Tesh is an American musician, radio host, and a television presenter who has got a booming musical career hosting his own nationally syndicated radio show. He has already written some books continues going on a lot of tours. Tesh has sold over eight million records and his live concerts have raised more than $20 million. John’s successful career has helped him to accumulate an estimated net worth of $30 million.

In 2007, Tesh won the Syndicated Personality/Show of the Year award by Radio and Records magazine for his radio show, he had been nominated in 2003 Grammy for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for Power of Love. John has also earned three gold albums, six Emmys for his sports themes, and a Keyboard Magazine Award.

Connie Sellecca’s Children

Connie’s son from her first marriage to Gib Gerard was born on September 2, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, the USA as Gilbert Vincent Gerard. He graduated from Westmount College with a B.S in Mathematics in 2004 but is an actor and producer best known for God’s Country (2012), The Wild Stallion (2009) and All About Christmas Eve (2012). He has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Her daughter with John Tesh, Prima Tesh was born on 2 June 1994. She has a passion for dance and studies same in school.

Connie Sellecca’s Net Worth

Connie has an estimated net worth of $500, 000. Her most recent business venture is The Sellecca Solution, which is her personalized line of skin care products. The line is also a collaboration with notable dermatologists like Dr. Patricia Wexler, and its main market is Mediterranean women. The products can only be acquired through direct order.

Is Connie Sellecca Dead?

There were recent rumors of the death of the famous actress, however, they have been reported to be false and only a death hoax. The actress is still alive and well.