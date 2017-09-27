Colman Domingo is famed as an American stage, film and television actor; he’s widely admired for being a playwright and director.

While Domingo is a 2017 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Class Member, he’s also a 2017 Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow. He has been nominated for the Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Black Reel, Fred and Adele Astaire awards. And, among others, has won the OBIE and Lucille Lortel awards.

The many awards and nominations Domingo has been decorated with only shows he’s very good at what he does.

He starred in the first-ever screen adaptation of Ralph Ellison story for PBS – “King of the Bingo Game”. But, you probably know him as Victor Strand from AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead”. Aside those, Mr Colman is well known for his impressive performance as Mr Franklin and a German artist, Mr Venus of Berlin, in the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical “Passing Strange”.

So far in 2017, he has guest starred on FOX’s “American Dad”, NBC’s “Timeless”, and Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman”. Also, Colman recurred on Cinemax’s “The Knick”, appeared on FOX’s “Lucifer” and Hulu’s “Horace and Pete”.

Most recently, Domingo worked on “First Match” and “Assassination Nation”. The independent features were respectively directed by Olivia Newman and Sam Levinson for Netflix. From what we gathered, plans are in place for the actor to direct his first feature film – “City on Fire”. The film written by Corey Miller will be produced for Mandalay Pictures by Jason Berman and Alex Ott. Similarly, it’s said Colman and his creative partner, Alisa Tager of Collider Entertainment and AMC Networks are developing an original drama series for television, titled “In the middle of the street.”

Records have it that Mr Colman made his British and Australian theatrical debuts with his autobiographical solo play “A Boy and His Soul” at the Tricycle Theater and Brisbane Powerhouse Theaters.

As a director, Colman Domingo has directed for Berkeley Rep and Lincoln Center Director’s Lab. Soon, he will oversee the portrayal of Ken Urban’s “A Guide For The Homesick” for Huntington Theater.

He has received residencies or commissions from ACT, the March of Dimes, People’s Light & Theatre Company, The Wallace Foundation, New York Theater Workshop, San Francisco Cash Fund and New Professional Theater. Likewise, he is a recipient of the 2017 Sundance Feature Film Program Grant.

Colman Domingo Gay, Married, Wife

Colman Domingo is gay and he’s glad the world know he’s sexually attracted to males.

During an interview several years ago, Domingo related that his exposure of his sexual orientation enabled him and his family to open themselves up. He was asked how being gay informed his self-penned solo show – “A Boy and His Soul”.

Responding, he said: “My coming out enabled me and my family to open ourselves up, so I knew that had to be an important component of the show.”

In another instance, Domingo revealed that his coming out was welcomed with love by members of his family. He was quoted to have said: “… My older brother had the capacity to say – ‘I don’t care, I love you anyway.'”

Colman Domingo doesn’t have a wife. He isn’t married and it’s unknown if he’s currently dating anyone.

Colman Domingo Net worth

The quest to know the worth of everything the actor owns has inspired several estimations of Colman Domingo’s net worth. But then, none of the estimates can be authenticated.

The fact that several different figures are being stated as his net worth shows that the value of his wealth is unknown. While one would easily find that Colman Domingo’s net worth is almost $20 million, various sources have also estimated that it’s lesser than $5 million.

The value of Colman riches is best known to him.

Colman Domingo Wiki, Bio

Come 28 November 2017, Domingo will celebrate his 48th birth anniversary. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1969.

After he graduated from Overbrook High School, he moved on to Temple University where he majored in Journalism. Colman later relocated to San Francisco, California to take part in theatre productions.

Domingo has taught, guest lectured and mentored at several institutions of learning across the United States. Some of them include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Texas at Austin, the Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Minnesota and The Art Institute of San Francisco.