Advertisement

American-born star actor and voice actor Colin Ford is one of the few handsome actors in the Woods whose face and skilful acts catch the attention of viewers. Popularly known as the Supernatural kid, Colin rose to fame at a very young age having appeared in many interesting films.

Colin Ford Bio/Wiki

Born September 12, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee, Colin rose to stardom at a very early age. Though not supernaturally born, Colin began showcasing his talent as early as age 4 when he began doing print advertisements and ended up modelling print ads for regional and national retailers due to his good looks and talent. At age five, he made his film debut when he played Clinton Jr in the film Sweet Home Alabama. At age 6 also, the little star already had modelling engagements in Atlanta Georgia.

Though there is no information about his parents or anyone related to his family, Colin Ford attended Campbell Hall School but is currently studying at Oaks Christian Online High School, a college preparatory school. He is nicknamed DJ C-4 as he sometimes serves as DJ at the Club Radioactive.

Aside from featuring in a number of modern movies like The work and The Glory where he played as Mathew Steed, and in Dog Days of Summer where he played the role of Jackson Patch, Colin has also done voice roles such as in Christmas Is Here Again where he voiced as Dart performing with the Kathy Bates, Andy Griffith, Jay Leno and many others. Two major films that increased his popularity and fetched him more financial value are the TV series Supernatural where he is known for his role as young Sam Winchester and the family movie We Bought a Zoo, where he acted as Dylan Mee. Both, alongside his voice character in Jake on Jake and the Never Land Pirates, earned him a Young Artist Award and today his net worth centres around $400, 000. There is no doubt that his yearly earning will continue to rise with time.

See Also: Troy Gentile Bio, Wiki, Weight Loss, Dating, Girlfriend, Gay, Age, Family

Colin Ford’s Height and Body Measurements

The young actor is not just good at making use of his talent as an actor, he is also good at maintaining those good looks and fit body. No doubt, he is one of the cutest young male actors in America. The star actor is considerably tall with a height of around 5 feet 10 inches and weight of about 59kg. His hair colour is blond. His workout routine and diet plan are not available, however, there is no doubt that the cute actor is taking good care of himself.





Is Colin Ford Dating? Girlfriend and Gay Vibes

Colin is smart, handsome and dashing. He has had good times the ladies too. He also has had girlfriends and is still entangled with a number of them out there. Hence, the rumour of him being gay could not be true. He has been caught many times kissing his girlfriends but one of his memorable relationships was with his childhood friend, Isabelle Fuhrman who he dated between 2012 and 2013. Isabelle is an American Actress about Colin’s age. She was born Isabelle Joyce Fuhrman in Washington, D.C., USA and she is famous for Clove in the TV series The Hunger Games.

Colin is also said to have been in a relationship with another gorgeous lady, Chloë Grace Moretz. His most recent relationship, however, is with Alex which was officially announced in November 2014 though Colin claimed they’ve started dating as earlier as in August 2014. Fans following his relationship records found nothing likely to go wrong between the two because they make good use of every moment they have together- Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, Newyear, name it.

See Also: Roshon Fegan Girlfriend, Age, Height, Ethnicity, Parents, Biography

Quick Facts About Colin Ford