It has long been agreed that Claudia Sampedro is Kim Kardashian’s doppelganger, her Cuban twin sister. Like Kim, people have been keeping up with Sampedro. This is evident in the number of followers she has gathered for self on social platforms.

Claudia Sampedro has over one million (1 million) happy followers on Instagram. Being an enthusiastic selfie-taker, her good-looks and regular uploads of pictures got people flocked around her social media pages. She can brag about having over 165 thousand fans on twitter, and another 170 thousand on Facebook.

The Cuban Model became an internet sensation for her extraordinary likeness to Kim Kardashian. With her dark brown hair, tanned skin and curvy figure, she reminds everyone about the American reality television personality.

As a model and actress, Claudia Sampedro is determined to inspire women to face their challenges and take on all that life throws their way. Though she wants to get women motivated enough to push themselves to new limits, her ultimate aim is to link her lifestyle, aspirations and success with an authentic and positive message for women across the globe.

The sentiment behind the Sampedro’s purpose is that “some women are lost in the fire” whereas others “… are built from it.”

Claudia Sampedro Wiki/Bio

Apart from being a glamour and fitness model, Claudia Sampedro is an actress. She is from Cuba but has now established herself in Miami.

While Claudia’s mother is of Moroccan descent, her father’s root has been traced to Spain.

Born on 27th October 1989 in Havana, Cuba, Claudia Sampedro was just 6-years old when her family decided to move from Havana to Miami, Florida.

It’s believed that her modelling career started when she was 16 and worked for modelling agents. She later studies cosmetology but her passion for modelling has long decided her career path. Claudia is famed for the many magazine cover appearances she’s made. But, many would easily identify her from the E! reality series – WAGS Miami.

Reports have it that Claudia Sampedro worked for several plastic surgeons in Miami before she was signed as a sponsored glamour model by Nutri Sups.

Claudia Sampedro Married/Baby Daddy

From the foregoing, you already know Claudia Sampedro is a popular model. What you probably didn’t know is that she is in a relationship with Julius Peppers – an American football linebacker for the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL).

Before Claudia and Julius became lovers, the former dated another American footballer, Reggie Bush.

Sampedro’s looks aren’t the only thing she has in common with Kim. It’s known that Claudia Sampedro and Reggie Bush started dating after Bush broke up with Kim Kardashian.

Claudia Sampedro’s baby daddy, left everyone surprised when he announced he’s breaking up with his then girlfriend, Lia Ames. Ames was pregnant and people couldn’t understand why Julius is leaving the woman who was to soon become the mother of his child.

Claudia and Julius started dating in 2014 after Julius parted ways with Ames. Several months ago, Claudia disclosed that she’s happy with Julius.

“I just love the chemistry we have … We really just motivate each other. He makes me a better person and I really love him.”

She said she’s built a unique family with Julius. “… both of us having blended our families from previous relationships … all the kids get along great… things are going very well, I’m very happy.”

Claudia and Julius have three children. Two are from previous relationships and the other, the one-year-old son they had together.

Claudia Sampedro Body Measurements

Details about Claudia Sampedro’s body measurements are of interest to her fans. Often times, they refer to her work with plastic surgeons and argue if she enhanced her looks.

Well, it’s said that Sampedro’s boobs were enhanced. Nobody knows if other enhancements were done. Her body measurements for breasts, waist and hips are respectively 34, 25 and 36 inches.

Claudia Sampedro’s dress size is “2”. Other details about her body measurements are as listed below.

Bra size – 34DD Cup size

Height – 5 ft 5 in (1.67m)

Shoe size – 6.5(US) 4.0(UK) and 37(Euro)

Weight – 119 lb (54 kg)