Clark Duke is an American actor known for the funny and geeky roles he plays in movies. He rose to fame after he starred in movies such as; Kick-Ass, Sex Drive, and A Thousand Words and also in reality TV series Greek; Two and a half men and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Clark Duke’s Bio, Age and Parents

The talented actor was born on May 5, 1985, in Glenwood, Arkansas, in the United States. His parents were Angela and Ronnie Duke. At age 5, Clark’s parents discovered that the kid had a gift for acting. His acting career started off at a very tender age, at first, he started appearing in commercials for companies such as Toyota and Kellogg’s products.

In 1991, the young chap starred in Esme’s Little Nap, alongside Debbie Reynolds, but the film wasn’t picked for series. At the age of seven, he landed his first regular role on a Television series called Hearts Afire (CBS 1992 -1995) where he played the son of John Ritter. Clark, however, received a Young Artist Award nomination for his role on the CBS TV series.

Following his early success, Clark disappeared from the spotlight to enable him to concentrate and finish up high school. After high school, Clark studied filmmaking at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, he met Canadian actor Michael Cera, who was his then next-door neighbor.

Michael and Clark wrote a pilot for a web series called Clark and Michael. It starred Clark as a fictional version of himself and he used the series for his college thesis. The show, however, caught the attention of CBS Network and they decided to run the show as an internet series, allowing Michael and Clark to make several more episodes featuring guest stars. The stars featured on the show include Jonah Hill and Patton Oswalt.





Clark Duke’s Career and Rise to Fame

After his graduation from college, Clark starred in a small but memorable film in Cera’s breakout called “Superbad” in 2007 and that served as his comeback to Hollywood after he took a long break. Not long after that, the talented actor landed a lead role on the collegiate ensemble series “Greek” (ABC, 2007 – 2011).

His other works include Road trip to romance “Sex drive” (2008), he also starred in the viral video “Drunk History Vol. 2” (2008). He went on to star in high profile films such as “Kick-Ass” (2010) and “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010), which led to his being cast as an ambitious sales rep on the long-running comedy “The Office” (NBC, 2005 – 2013) and Eddie Murphy’s harried assistant in “A Thousand Words” (2012).

He voiced Thunk in the 2013 animated film, The Croods. Duke also appeared as Clark in the ninth and final season of the American version of The Office and much more.

Clark was featured in songs including Erase me by Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West and Answer of Yourself by The Soft Pack.

Personal Life: Is Clark Duke Dating? Who’s His Girlfriend?

There is very limited information out there about Clark’s private life and he never responds when asked about it by the media. So, although every info about his career is not hidden, he prides himself on keeping every tidbit of his personal life personal. According to Clark, getting information about his personal life into the open will make him face rumors and controversies which he would prefer to avoid.

However, he was reportedly spotted with ‘She’s The Man’ actress Amanda Crew and it was alleged that the duo must have been dating for a while now. When asked about his affairs by his fans, Clark did not accept this fact, rather, he ignored it by saying they are just good friends.

Clark is neither married nor has any spouse presented in his life. Accordingly, he loves spending time with children and he often visits his cousin’s house to have some quality time with his children.

Clark Duke’s Net Worth

The young and talented actor has carved a niche for himself and has earned a good sum from his film career. He currently has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He also has plans to establish a new business company in the near future.

