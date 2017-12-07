Claire Hosterman is a singer, a music teacher, and the older sister to the popular Disney star Dove Cameron. She graduated from Bainbridge High School in 2007, pursued a degree in anthropology at Pitzer College in California and is of Scottish and French descent.

Claire Hosterman Age and Bio

Claire Hosterman was born on the 10th of March 1989 to Phillip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace in Seattle, Washington. Apart from being known as Dove Cameron’s sister, she is a music teacher and a singer. Claire Hosterman studied voice in Seattle, Washington, Paris, and Los Angeles for over 10 years before she decided to take up voice training as a profession.

She started teaching singing to students of all ages at her voice studio in Burbanks, Los Angeles, she saw it as a means to reach out to the world. Her voice lessons turned out to be really successful and led her to further take online voice lessons via Skype. The move to taking online voice lessons via Skype became a big deal which brought about her having students all over the world. It eventually put her name on the World Music Map.

Today, she continues to give voice lessons to students providing them with the technique that will help them enrich their voices so as to enable them navigate through all styles of singing. Claire Hosterman employs the kinesthetic and holistic approach when teaching her students, she believes everyone can sing but must be provided with the right technique in order to bloom. She has appeared in the Bainbridge Performing Arts in 2008, Young Playwrights Festival, and has served as an apprentice to Steven Fogell who was the assistant director for BPA Camp Teen Bainbridge production of Les Miserables.

Her hard work and dedication was recognized when she was given the Seventh Annual Amy Award as the Emerging Artist of 2008. This award is always given by Bainbridge’s Arts and Humanities department each year to a young artist who shows a great sense of quality, creativity, exploration, and dedication in a chosen field of art. She later went on to direct many Bainbridge High School and BPA productions on her own. She has also experimented with Vegan cuisine to become a promoter of vegetarian food.





Claire Hosterman Parents

Her parents co-owned and designed for a Jewelry company in India. Her father was the founder of Kandahar Trading Company, an ethnic fashion accessories company. He was a Pianist and a cook while her mum is a Poet and Novelist. Her dad enjoyed music as a hobby and worked Claire and her sister through the Piano and Saxophone while he was still alive. This somehow must have contributed to her interest in voice training.

Her mum Bonnie Wallace wrote a book called ‘The Hollywood Parents Guide’. Her parents eventually got a divorce and she lost her dad when she and her sister were still young in 2011

Claire Hosterman Siblings

Claire has a younger sister by the name Dove Cameron. Dove Cameron is 21 years and was born in Seattle, Washington. An American actress and singer known for playing a dual role in the Disney teen sitcom Liv and Maddie, she also acted as Mal the daughter of Maleficent in Descendants. Dove Cameron suffered bullying from 5th grade through her entire High School experience.

The loss of her father and the broken family made Claire and her sister very close as they always try to be there for each other. She even carried on the closeness with Dove’s boyfriend Ryan Mc Martan. She was like an elder sister to him but unfortunately, the relationship did not last long as they called off their engagement months after announcing it.

Claire Hosterman Boyfriend and Instagram

Not much is known about Claire’s relationships and love life. However, though her status is still seen as single, it is known that she has a boyfriend by the name Sohrab Mirmont. Sohrab was the assistant director for her sister’s first music video.

Claire Hosterman is quite active on Instagram, she has over 39,000 followers. She considers students putting up posts of her, praising her and her approach to teaching voice techniques, her greatest reward. This is why some of her posts are usually reposts of her students giving her such praises. She also has posts of proud moments with her students.