Cindy Millican is an American actress and dance choreographer popularly known as the wife of legendary musician and Eagles band co-founder Glenn Frey. She became a widow with the unfortunate passing of her husband who died of complications caused by ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and pneumonia in 2016. She is currently living single with her children.

Cindy Millican Biography/Age

Cindy Millican who is also known as Cindy Millican Frey and Cindy Frey was born in 1967 in the United States. Her exact birth date is not known. She belongs to White ethnicity and holds an American nationality.

Cindy Millican Career/Ailment

Millican began her career as a dancer and a choreographer. She eventually got the nod to appear in the 1987 movie The Running Man as a dancer. The movie is a science fiction film which cast Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser, it is based on the 1982 Stephen King novel which bears the same name.

Cindy has an ailment called lupus – a systemic autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system begins to attack its own tissues and organs. Lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. She has since gotten involved in creating awareness for the disease as well as helping people who are suffering the disease fight it. She has also raised money, along with her husband, Glenn Frey for the charity Lupus LA, founded by her doctor, Dr. Daniel Wallace.

Cindy appreciated the efforts of Dr. Wallace in 2013, saying:





“I am so grateful to Dan for helping me to navigate through this devastating illness.”

In partnership with fashion designer, Donna Karan, she hosted several events and shows in Los Angeles to raise money for Lupus LA. Glenn Frey also played benefit concerts for the charity.

“Lupus has been raging through our population of young women, cutting short the opportunity for them to reach their full potential. Often it targets the very driven woman who has so much to give. Lupus LA has been a front-runner in the fight to cure this disease by raising funds for research and supporting patients.”

Cindy Millican Married/Divorce

Cindy Millican tied the nuptial knot with Glenn Frey back in 1990. They met for the first time on one of Glenn Frey’s video shoots as she was a dance choreographer at the time. Cindy and Glenn started dating shortly after that and it seemed their love was meant to last forever. Then in 2016, tragedy struck at the heart of the romance that had produced 3 children – Taylor, Deacon and Otis up to that point.

The sad day came on 18 January 2016, Glenn Frey lost the battle against rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia from which he was suffering for the last few months before he eventually gave up the fight. The famous American musician died at the age of 67 and left his family, especially his wife, devasted.

Since the death of her husband, Cindy Millican has remained a single mother of three children. She has not been with any other men or involved in any romantic relationship yet.

Cindy Millican Family/Children

The married couple was blessed with three children; a daughter named Taylor and two sons named Deacon and Otis. Their daughter Taylor is the oldest child while Deacon and Otis are younger.

Cindy Millican Husband

Cindy’s husband, Glenn Frey was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was an American songwriter, rock singer and actor and a member of the music band Eagles which he co-founded. Before he married to Cindy, Glenn was previously married to artist Janie Beggs between 1983 to 1988.

Frey was the lead singer for the Eagles and played the guitar and keyboards for the rock band. He met Don Henley in 1970. Henley was a drummer and they were signed to the same record label, Amos Records at the time. But then, they decided to form a band together while on a tour, and they were joined by Meisner and Leadon. So while Henley played the drums and he (Frey) played the guitar and keyboards, Meisner played the bass and Leadon was good on a variety of instruments including the guitar, banjo, steel guitar, mandolin and dobro. And that was how the Eagles rock band was formed. The band went on to become one of the world’s best-selling groups of all time winning multiple awards in their time together including six Grammy Awards.

Their discography according to Wikipedia includes:

Eagles (1972)

(1972) Desperado (1973)

(1973) On the Border (1974)

(1974) One of These Nights (1975)

(1975) Hotel California (1976)

(1976) The Long Run (1979)

(1979) Long Road Out of Eden (2007)

After the music group broke up in 1980 (they reunited in 1994), Frey embarked on a solo music career which was largely successful. His debut album, No Fun Aloud, was released in 1982. He went on to record Top 40 hits including “Smuggler’s Blues”, “The Heat Is On”, “Livin’ Right”, “Sexy Girl”, “True Love”, “You Belong to the City”, “The One You Love” and “Soul Searchin”.

In May 2012, Frey, alongside three of the current members of the group – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmit received an honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.

