It is known that Ciara Bravo’s acting career kicked-off when she was just 9-years-old. That was after she was discovered by the founders of Management 101, Bryan Leder and Frederick Levy.

Now famed as an American actress, Bravo’s breakthrough came after she met the talent managers of Management 101. As it happened, she attended a Model and Talent Exo in Dallas with her family. She met Bryan and Frederick at the event and, they persuaded her to make acting her career. This inspired Ciara to start taking part in auditions.

Though the American actress did well for herself thereafter – she appeared in a handful of local commercials for Newport Aquarium and played as a voice actress in several productions – her major breakthrough was in 2009 when she landed a lead role in Big Time Rush.

In the Nickelodeon television series, Ciara Bravo portrayed Katie Knight, Kendall’s little sister. She was a troublemaker, mischievous but intelligent. Her ability to pinpoint the absurdity of every situation in the series with a snappy wisecrack earned Bravo the admiration of viewers. Bravo’s portrayal of the character was remarkable. Because of this, she was nominated for the Young Artist Award for “Best Performance”.

Apart from Big Time Rush, the young actress is known for her roles in other famous film and television productions. While she reprised her role as Katie Knight in Big Time Movie, she portrayed Gracie Pritchard in the 2016 science fiction television series (Second Chance) created by Rand Ravich and played Emma Chota in FOX's teen medical comedy-drama – Red Band Society.





Ciara Bravo Bio, Wiki

Born as Ciara Quinn Bravo to Tammy and Mike Bravo in 1997, Ciara would celebrate her 21st birth anniversary on 18th March 2018. She was born in Alexandria, Kentucky. Ciara has an older sister named Rikkel and a younger brother called Jaxon, she is the second oldest of her parent’s three children.

From what we learnt, Ciara enjoys horseback riding, hanging out with friends, shopping and visiting local farmer’s market near her home in Los Angeles. Her favourite snack is Goldfish, Flavor Blasted.

Ciara once divulged that she never knew she wanted to be an actress. According to her, she “was very into horseback riding” and wanted to be a jockey when she becomes an adult. She only paid attention to acting when she was encouraged to do so.

“I took the opportunity and ran with it. I started to fly out to California in the summers and for a few weeks during the school year … I would audition and audition and audition. After about four or five years of that, I booked Big Time Rush, which was awesome … I got to be on that wonderful, wonderful show with amazing people for four years. Then I ended up booking Red Band Society,” she said.

Ciara Bravo Stomach, Swimming, Boyfriend

Since Ciara attained celebrity status, her admirers and fans virtually want to know everything about her. Questions are being asked about her love life, her day-to-day activities are being monitored and trivial things about her are often regarded as impressive or important. To cite an instance, Ciara’s exposure of her stomach in Red Band Society was a big deal.

While the actress loves horseback riding, singing and dancing, her favourite sports are volleyball and soccer. She also has a special skill for swimming.

Who Is Ciara Bravo’s Boyfriend?

As at the time of this report, no one can really tell if Ciara Bravo is romantically involved with anyone. She hasn’t shared any information about her love life with the public. Nonetheless, it was once commonly assumed that the Big Time Rush actress is dating Kendall Francis Schmidt, who was her elder brother (Kendall Knight) in the television series.

Kendall shared a picture of him with Bravo which made everyone believe they were having something special.

"Love" I absolutely adore this girl..and you can see how happy i was to see her! #babysis @ciaraquinn A post shared by Kendall Schmidt (@kendallschmidt) on Sep 20, 2013 at 12:25pm PDT

But then, Ciara dismissed the insinuations made about her and Kendall. According to her, the relationship between her and Kendall is sibling-like.

Meanwhile, it is a widely believed that Bravo dated Jack Griffo in 2013. Bravo and Griffo worked together in Nickelodeon’s fantasy-comedy television film – Jinxed (2013).

Ciara Bravo Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Bravo is four (4) inches taller than five (5) feet. She weighs 48 kg and her body measurements are 32-23-33 inches.