Chuck Schumer, senior American politician from New York and a member of the Democratic party was first elected to office in 1998. In a victories feat, he defeated three-term incumbent Al D’Amato of the Republican party and was re-elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016 after winning the majority of the votes.

Chuck Schumer is popular for his inputs when it comes to the functions of the legislative arm of governance in the US. All through his career, he has been a tireless fighter for New York City, he visits all 62 counties yearly and has delivered all types of political, social and economic victories across the state. He delivered the $20 billion bill to rebuild the World Trade Centre after the 9-11 terror attack and also passed a $63 billion relief package to help New Yorker’s recover from superstorm Sandy.

Chuck Schumer’s Bio, Wife, Daughter and Family

Charles Ellis Schumer popularly as addressed as Chuck Schummer was born in Brooklyn on 23rd November 1950 to Abraham Schumer; father and Selma (nee Rosen) Schumer; mother. His parents are of Jewish origin, his father ran an exterminating business while his mother worked as a homemaker. While growing up in Brooklyn, he attended public schools and was enrolled at James Madison High School scoring a perfect 1600 on the SAT and commensurately graduated as class valedictorian in 1967.

Being a whiz kid in academics, Chuck got admitted at Harvard College where his innate interest in politics budded. After completing his undergraduate programme at Harvard, he proceeded to Harvard Law School where he earned his Junior Doctors with honours in 1974 as a young Lawyer. He passed the New York State bar in 1975 but never practised law at all. He went straight into politics and has been successful at it ever since.

Chuck married his wife Iris Weinshall on 21 Septembre 1980 at a wedding ceremony which took place at Windows on the World at the top of the north tower of the World Trade Center. Weinshall has a Masters in Public Administration from New York University and a B.A. from Brooklyn College. The couple is blessed with two children; Jessica and Alison; both are graduates of Harvard.





Alison is tech savvy and thus works in the tech industry. At a time, she interned for Youtube in 2010 and was hired by Facebook for the role of a policy and communications associate in 2011. She moved on from there and rose to an associate manager in policy and communications at Instagram from 2013 to 2015. Currently, she is a public affairs manager at Airbnb.

Jessica also attended Yale, where she earned a law degree. She served as chief of staff and general counsel of the Council of Economic Advisers from May 2013 to August 2015. In April 2016, she tied the nuptial cord with Michael Shapiro, who worked as an economic policy adviser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Iris Weinshall, like her husband, has been involved much with the government. She has been appointed the head of various government organizations at different times. After serving New York City as Senior Vice President of the New York State Urban Development Corporation and Deputy Commissioner for Management and Budget at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, she was appointed the New York City Department of Transportation commissioner in 2000. She held this position in the department till 2007.

Under her leadership, the Department of Transportation (DOT) tried to increase bicycle use in the city and in pursuance of this, introduced a “bike tsar”. She went on to take up several positions after leaving DOT. Such positions include Vice-Chancellor at the City University of New York where she was involved in Facilities Planning, Construction and Management. The job includes overseeing the planning, building and maintenance of physical structures for the university. Currently, she has been the Chief Operating Officer at the New York Public Library since 2014.

Chuck Schumer’s Height, Salary and Net Worth

Schumer has not only been a successful career politician, he has as well been successful in his financial pursuits and has a net worth estimate of $702,000. This excludes his Park Slope home where he lives with his wife. They bought the home in 1982 for $157,000. Chuck earns $174,000 as his monthly salary.

Chuck Schumer stands tall at 168 cm/5 ft 7 inches in height with an average body build which weighs no more than 210lbs or 95kg in weight.