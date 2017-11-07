Those who’ve seen Superbad would remember him as McLovin, while he’s familiar to Kick-Ass fans as Chris D’Amico. That man is Christopher Mintz-Plasse. In addition to acting, Mintz-Plasse is also a musician. He was part of the now-defunct rock band The Young Rapscallions (2007 – 2015) and now plays the bass in his own band “Main Man Band.” Follow us as we explore some facts about your favorite funny man.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Bio/Wiki/Movies

Chris was born as Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse on June 20, 1989, in Woodland Hills, California. His father who worked as a postal officer was raised Catholic and has Polish, French-Canadian, and Irish roots. His mother worked as a school counselor. She was raised in a Jewish family and has roots from Austria, Hungary, Russia, Germany, and Poland.

Christopher attended El Camino Real High School, graduating in 2007. While in high school, Chris’s comic side began to manifest. He was part of an improv comedy team. With no interest in college, Chris immediately launched his acting career. He later revealed that he never liked school. “I just hated school. I don’t like to learn. Don’t teach me anything!” he told the media.

Fortunately for Chris, his first try at Hollywood was a super success. He successfully auditioned for the role of Fogell/McLovin in Superbad, which received critical acclaim and was also a box office success. Since Chris was 17, at the time, his mom had to be present while he filmed his sex scenes. Nothing could be more awkward…

The role earned him his first ever award nomination — an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

Read Also: Matthew Timmons Weight Loss, Weight, Body Measurements, Girlfriend

Also in 2007, Chris made his small screen debut playing a guest role in David Wain’s internet series, Wainy Days. His subsequent film roles would include; Role Models (2008), Year One (2009) and 2009 short film The Tale of RJ.

Chris got his first voice role in How to Train Your Dragon (2010) where he voiced the character of Fishlegs Ingerman. he reprised his role in the 2014 sequel. His next major movie was 2010’s Kick-Ass.

Since then, Mintz-Plasse has been more active doing voice roles. He also voiced the character Fishlegs Ingerman in Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon (2010), Gift of the Night Fury (2011), Book of Dragons (2011), and in the TV series DreamWorks Dragons since 2012. His non-Fishlegs Ingerman roles came in ParaNorman (2012), and Trolls (2016). Some of his recent movies include; Get a Job (2016), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) The Disaster Artist (2017) and more.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Net Worth

Since making his big break with hit comedy Superbad in 2007, Mintz-Plasse’s career has been on the rise. Some of his highest grossing films include; Kick-Ass (2010) and it’s 2013 sequel Kick-Ass 2 which both made three times their budget. Neighbors (2014) where he had a supporting role made $270 million from a mere $18 million budget.

In addition to his acting gigs and money earned from touring, Mintz-Plasse also earns from endorsements. In 2013, it was revealed that he was hired to promote LG’s flagship phone for the year — LG G2.

Celebrity real estate-focused site, Trulia, in early 2013 revealed that Christopher had spent $515,000 to acquire a starter 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. The 924-square-foot house features a large front lawn and brick walkways.

That said, it is estimated that Christopher Mintz-Plasse has a net worth of $12 million.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Girlfriend/Wife

Despite being very active on social media, posting about everything from his dog to his music band, Chris remains very secretive when it comes to his romantic life.

Read Also: James Franco’s Brothers, Girlfriend And Wife

Though fans wished him to date his Kick-Ass co-star Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris never did, however, they remained close friends off-screen.

In September 2016, Chris sparked controversy about his sexual orientation when he uploaded a picture of himself kissing a guy behind religious banners protesting homosexuality. Many were quick to conclude that that was Chris’s way of coming out. However, he described the guy in the pic as his best friend, forcing others to think that the star was just showing his support for gay people.

I kissed my best friend in the face of hatred, insecurities, and anger. Love everyone and each other to the fullest. Much love much respect. A post shared by Chris Mintz-Plasse (@mintzplasse) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:40pm PDT

Mintz-Plasse hasn’t stated for sure whether he is gay or not, leaving fans to mere speculations. Also, his dating history with women is unavailable to the media.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Height: 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m)