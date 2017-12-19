An American actress, singer, and producer, Christina Vidal is a multitalented woman who has been around as an actress for some time and she is very popular for her roles in Nickelodeon’s Tania. She is also popular for films including Life with Mikey, Brink! and See No Evil.

Christina Vidal Bio, Wiki

Christina Marie Vidal at birth, Christina was born on November 18, 1981, in New York City. It was in the Queens area that the woman was raised by her parents who were both of Puerto Rican descent. In fact, they moved from Puerto Rico to New York Shortly before they began giving birth to children. While her father, Manny Vidal was a businessman and a tax consultant, her mother, Josie, was a secretary.

Hardly very much is known about her childhood except that she grew up with two sisters, Lisa and Tanya, and a brother, Christian. Nevertheless, it will be very convenient to believe that she was from a family that loved acting considering that her two sisters are also actresses.

She began as an actress when she was still a child as far back as 1993 when she became a part of Life with Mikey. At this time, she was only 12 years old. She continued with her next movie appearance in 1995 when she became a part of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Before 2010, she had acted in a fair number of movies including Details (2000), Chasing Papi and Freaky Friday (2003), The Mosquito (2005), See No Evil (2006), I Think I Love My Wife (2007), and Magic Man (2010).

While she didn’t appear in many movies, she has done more than her fair share on TV shows. Her first was in 1994 when she got an episode to play in The Cosby Mysteries. Before 2000, she had acted in close to 10 TV shows including Disney Channel‘s Brink in 1998.

For the effort she has put in as an actress, she has gained a recognition for her performance in Life with Mikey, after she walked away with two awards for the Best Leading Role in a Motion Picture Comedy – Youth Actress and Most Promising New Youth Actress (special award) during the Young Artists Award of 1994. Also, in 2002 during the AMLA, she got an Outstanding Actress in a Television Series nomination for her massive role in Taina.

Apart from acting, Christina is also a singer and was part of the band, Gemstone which also had Jade Villalon. She got the opportunity to be signed to MCA Records, but she didn’t do as much in music as she did as an actress. She has, however, worked with others including Will Smith on the remix of his summer hit “Black Suits Comin’ (Nod Ya Head)”, as well as with Lupe Fiasco.

For her personal projects, she provided the soundtracks for Taina, Freaky Friday, and Buoy.

Christina Vidal Married, Husband, Kids

Although a very beautiful woman that many would love to have as a wife or even date, Christiana isn’t one of those actresses that has a massive dating history, she is only known to have dated Marcus Emanuel Mitchell. The thing though, is that there is no much information about their dating or for how long they have dated.

What is very interesting, however, is that Marcus Emanuel Mitchell is now Christina Vidal’s husband after the two decided to get married on September 25, 2016. Marcus Mitchell is an American actor and dancer who lives in Houston, Texas with his wife.

For now, Christina and Mitchell are yet to start having kids. That said, in July 2017, Mitchell took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his actress wife already pregnant. Based on another repost he made on Instagram, the dancer and his wife may be expecting a girl soon.

Christina Vidal Net Worth

As pointed out, although she hasn’t been a part of many movies, Christina has done many TV shows and she has always been a very hardworking person. In addition to this, she is one of those people that we have come to know for always being there. Considering this, one will only expect that she has a good net worth.

While her latest net worth is not known, as at 2015, the actress was said to have a net worth of up to 2 million dollars. More so, it was claimed that her yearly income at the time was $235,294. Her major source of income comes from her acting career.