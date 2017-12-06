Christina Hendricks is an American actress and model voted by fans in 2010 to be the sexiest woman in the world and also the best looking American woman. What’s even more interesting is, she has also been turned down for some movie roles on account of her voluptuous figure.

Christina Hendricks Before she was famous

Christina Hendricks comes from a fairly humble background. Her father worked for the US Forest Service and due to the nature of his job, her family moved around a lot, so she always had to deal with the burden of being the new kid in school.

During her teenage years, her family relocated to Fairfax, Virginia (her father was transferred to the Forest Service in Washington) where she attended Fairfax High School and like most kids in High School, she was a victim of bullying.

See Also: Joey Lauren Adams Husband, Married, Net Worth, Children

As some sort of defence mechanism, she became a social outcast as well as a Goth. She would later find solace in the drama department of Fairfax High where she began acting. Christina went into modelling at age 18 and continued along that path till about 27. Her modelling exploits took her to London (Islington). She would later move to Los Angeles where her partnership with a manager friend of her brothers spurred her to kick-start her acting career.

Christina Hendricks Body Measurements

Christina Hendricks is notorious for her glamorous red hair (although she is naturally blonde, she has been dying her hair red since age 10), translucent skin, blue eyes, breathy voice and predominantly, her voluptuous hourglass figure.





Her body measurements: 42-30-39 inches clearly illustrate her curvy figure, she has a bra size of 36F (some have questioned the realness of her breasts but she has been quoted by the daily mail saying her breasts are real), a shoe size of 8 (US) or 38.5 (EU) and weighs 73kg. Christina Hendricks has been reported to keep her excellent figure in shape by working out using weights on a Bosu ball and running on a treadmill or cycling for cardio.

Christina Hendricks Bio

Christina Rene Hendricks, who has once been referred to as “the most ultimate woman since Eve”, is an American actress born on the 3rd of May 1975 in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S.A. She was conceived by a psychologist, Jackie Sue (mother) and Robert Hendricks (father) from Birmingham, England, who worked for the United States Forest Service.

Her father’s roots conferred dual citizenship on her and she seems to be proud of her heritage as she has been quoted referring to herself as an “Anglophile”. Christina has one recorded sibling, a brother who goes by the name of Aaron Hendricks. She spent most of her early life in Portland, Oregon, Idaho (Twin Falls).

Although she only gained prominence and became critically acclaimed in 2007 for her role as Joan Harris (a sassy 60s secretary who rises to be a partner of an advertising firm) in the American TV series “Mad Men”, she has been active in the movie industry since 1999.

Christina got her first role in a film as Fawn in the 1999 film “Sorority”. She also appeared on her first TV show “Undressed” in the same year where she played the character, Rhiannon. Subsequently, she has appeared on TV series such as “Beggars and Choosers” (2000), “ER” (2002), “Kevin Hill” (2004), and “Without a Trace” (2006).

In recent times she has accrued the following film credits; Drive, God’s pocket, and Lost River. She also played the role of Celine/Chair in the Comedy Central sitcom “Another Period” as well as Trudy in the Sundance TV drama series “Hap and Leonard”. Christina Hendricks has also been cast as Beth in NBC’s “Good Girls” which will premiere on the 26th of February 2018.

Her successful career in the movie industry has been crowned with several awards and nominations. In total, she has won 13 awards and has been nominated 22 times (6 of these nominations has been for the Primetime Emmys). Christina Hendricks has received several plaudits and accolades from a surprisingly equal measure of male and female fans and for her interpretation of roles (often time’s as classy intelligent women), particularly for her role as Joan Harris in the TV series “Mad Men”.

See Also: Shantel Vansanten Bio, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Height

A Tumblr was actually devoted to answering the question “what will Joan Do?” to further immortalize the Joan Harris character excellently portrayed by Christina. Christina has also been cast as the voice of Sam Harper in the video game “Need for Speed: The Run” and has starred in music videos such as “The Ghost Inside” by Broken Bells as well as Everclear’s “One Hit Wonder”.

Christina Hendricks Husband

The pulchritudinous actress is happily married (since October 11th, 2009) to Geoffrey Arend, an American actor with Pakistani, German and English roots born on the 28th of February 1978. Geoffrey is popular for his role as Ethan Gross on the ABC TV drama series “Body of Proof” and is currently on the cast of the CBS TV series “Madam Secretary” as Matt Mahoney.

Geoffrey has had a relatively more subdued acting career compared to that of his wife and the fact that he has won just one award (award for outstanding achievement in acting; Newport Beach Film Festival) attests to this fact.

The couple is regarded as fashionistas (they were voted best-dressed couple at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards 2015) and notably, they have mutually decided not to have kids for the time being in order to allow Christina to fully focus on her acting career, they have a service dog named Zouzou instead.