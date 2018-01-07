Advertisement

The famous and only female face on the Gas Monkey Garage show and the star of Fast N’ Loud, a show that aires on Discovery channel. She is a lady of many substances and is loved for how she executes her act. She lives an active lifestyle and when she is not working for Gas Monkey Garage and Fast N’ Loud, she spends quality time with her very many children which we will soon shed more light on. This woman is Christie Brimberry.

Christie Brimberry Wiki, Bio

Christie Brimberry was born on 25th March, in the year 1972, in the United States of America. She is of white American ethnicity. Christie is happily married to Daren Brimberry and has six children with him in the family of 8. Daren her husband, is a talented hair stylist who works in a Dallas based salon called “Muse The Salon.

She refers to herself as a “Zookeeper” of the popular Gas Monkey Garage which she joined in the year 2012. She works as an office manager and assistant to the owner of the Gas Monkey Garage Richard Rawlings.

Not many personal details on Christie Brimberry has been made public. Details of her educational background, what she did before coming to lime light on the shows are very much unknown as she has not revealed any of such. However, she is a woman with lots of interesting things to learn about.

Read Also: Stephanie Abrams Married, Husband, Net worth, Measurements

Christie Brimberry Married, Husband, Kids, Family

Before Christie married Daren, she was a divorcee to another man but has succeeded in no small way at concealing details of what her ex-marriage was like, who the man was, whether she had a kid/s with him and/or the reason for their break up. On the other hand, no man has come up to lay claims to being married to Christie to which we would have asked her questions about. For all we know, she is happy with Daren and their union seems not to have any inkling of bitter feelings talk more of divorce.





Read Also: Aimee Teegarden Boyfriend, Dating, Married, Weight Loss

Her marriage to Daren is apparently laced with love and commitment to each other as she constantly talks about him and their kids in her numerous social media handle notably Twitter and Instagram. She gets to work along with her husband in her place of work as she has recently revealed that Daen is Richard’s (her boss) hairdresser. So whether at work or at home, the duo are the apple of each other’s eye and this probably explains why their marriage has been working fine all these years.

Christie and Daren Brimberry has been married for over 20 years and has produced 6 children in the family. The eldest child of the family is Malik Grinage: a boy who was born in July 1997 and is a 2016 graduate of Birdville High School in Texas. The birth of Malik was followed by that of Jordan Grinage in 1999. Jordan excelled at Birdville High School where she won the MA National Dance Championships in 2016/2017 session as an indispensable member of the dance team. Other members of the family include Abigale Grinage, Billie Modon and others who Christie Brimberry have not given much public exposure.

Facts about Christie Brimberry

She enjoys travelling like most other celebrities, and whenever she does travel, the pictures of her vacation are sure to be broadcast all over her socil meda handles.

Christie is one of such celebrities who enjoy having a perfect body shape adorned with numerous body tattoos which have several important underlying meanings. Her body measurements are kept in shape at 39-28-37 standing at a height of 5 feet 8 inches. Surprisingly, she weighs just 40kg and this has seen most of her dedicated fans work out extremely, to fine-tune their body stats close to hers. It is said she has a do-it-yourself exercise work/out plan.

Many of her newer fans have often wondered why so much talk on cancer is associated with her. Indeed, Christie Brimberry was diagnosed of cancer around October 2016. She had the cancer in her Trachea, Lymph nodes and Thyroid. In the course of treating this deadly ailment, she had to raise funds through social media which didn’t disappoint her.