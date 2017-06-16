Chrissy Russo’s Age, Married, Husband, Wiki/Bio

We have to give it to her, she is quite versatile when it comes to the media business. As a meteorologist, she has been kicking ass and as a reporter, she has been dominating. In that vein, let us check out the topic of Chrissy Russo’s age, married, husband, wiki and her bio. This topic should prove to be as educative and entertaining as possible. So, without further ado, let us delve into this topic, beginning with Chrissy Russo’s age.

Chrissy Russo’s Age/Wiki/Bio

We cannot just touch the topic of Chrissy Russo’s age without starting right at the beginning. The popular media personality was born on December 19, 1974, in San Diego US. This means that the star is currently 42 years old going on 43. When she was a little girl, Chrissy was more inclined to the world of sports, believe us when we say that she lived and breathed sports. That dream did not pan out as planned though, seeing as she is a well-known meteorologist today.

So, now that we are done on the front of Chrissy Russo’s age, let us move on to the real details of this lady’s life. After getting her bachelor’s degree, the media personality moved on to greater things. She started out as a beat reporter for the show, Padre’s pregame program. She was also a Fox national correspondent for New York’s Eve Show. Not only has she served as a meteorologist, but she has also been a traffic presenter. You see why we commented on her versatility?

She is currently a journalist, meteorologist, show host, producer for Fox 5 San Diego. Here is some random information about the media personality; she practices the Israeli form of self-defense called Krav Maga and publically advocates it. In addition to that, Chrissy is well-known for being a natural on air with an energetic and dynamic delivery style. She is a hard working team player in the newsroom and in the field. She has a long history of credibility and integrity with her sources.

Seeing as she is very talented, dedicated and hardworking, it is no surprise that the well-known media personality has quite an impressive net worth. It takes quite some time for the average person to achieve the feats that she has conquered, so it is all very commendable. Chrissy Russo has an estimated net worth in the neighborhood of $2 million dollars approximately and also gets over $200 thousand dollars annual salary as bonuses, fees, and taxes. It is more than obvious that when we said it was impressive, we were not fibbing.

With large amounts of money comes the responsibility to use that money to impact not only your life but the life of others. Chrissy is definitely aware of this as she is quite involved in charity work, she gives to various charities and non-profit organizations. There is no clear indication that she has been investing her money for the returns, but it is highly likely that she is doing this. For more information on her, be sure to check out her social media pages, precisely on Twitter.

Chrissy Russo Married/Husband

Chrissy is among the crop of celebrities who prefer to keep their personal life and professional life on different planes. So, there is not very much information out there about her personal life, but here is what we could scrounge up on her husband and their marriage. All we know about the gentleman is that they were dating for a while before they tied the knot, and the two of them have a cute baby boy together named Enzo.