Chris Jansing Bio, Married, Husband, Net Worth, Salary, Body Measurements

Chris Jansing is an American media publicist who has not only rose to fame for her work but also gained respect and adoration throughout the industry. The NBC news cutie has been doing a great job and has been among the people leading the pack in the industry. But there is more to know about this wonderful lady that has changed several lives via her work. Read more about her below:

Chris Jansing Bio

Chris Jansing was born in 1957 on the 30th of January Tilly Kapostasy and Joseph Kapostasy. She was born Fairport Harbor, Ohio but from a mixed ethnicity. She attended the Otterbein colleges for her degree. As a young girl, she had planned to earn a degree in political science first, but she changed her mind and got a degree in journalism. It is obvious her decision paved a great path for her.

At this age, the beautiful journalist has scored enough success in her career and she doesn’t seem ready to quit striving for more in the near future. She is been incredibly focused on her game. She has already been awarded the very prestigious Emmy Award for her exceptional coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing at the Olympic Games that took place in Atlanta.

She demonstrated great courage in covering the incident, and hence one of the reasons she won the award.

In addition, she has bagged the Best Person award from the New York State Broadcasters Association for her report on hunger in the New York State. Currently, she works with the NBC news after she joined the firm in 1998.

Chris Jansing Married, Husband

Chris Jansing has had a shoulder to lean on in form of husband who used to be her pillar of support. The beautiful stunner was never scared to put her heart on the line. She dated Robert Jansing, a chemist who was managing an analytical laboratory. During that time, their relationship was on everybody’s lip. Later on, they got married in 1982 and everyone thought they were going to stick together forever.

However, the marriage hit a rocky side in what was thought to be an acrimonious parting of ways. The two apparently didn’t have any children before the annulment. Chris Jansing who appeared to be strong didn’t breakdown after the divorce. She pulled through and has stayed single since then and there has been no record of her boyfriend before and after that.

Neither she nor her husband has talked to the media about the reason behind the divorce. The two ex-lovers have continued to use the name professionally despite the divorce. It is only a matter of time before the right the right person takes that step.

Net Worth, Salary

There is no doubt that Jansing attracts a good salary as a successful journalist plus her popular image on television. There is no verified information on the exact amount she takes home however, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Jansing Body Measurements

Jansing is always commanding attention for her look. She is not a very tall woman as her height is an average 1.68 meters but that doesn’t mean she is less pretty. She was typically hot in her young age and known to exude high-octane beauty. She had great toned legs, which she decidedly flaunted without minding. You can see her charm even now. She also has an incredibly toned body frame that exudes gorgeousness. When it comes dressing, she always knew how to highlight her slender figure. Despite her mammoth success in the world of journalism, she is still very down to earth.

Social Media

Jansing is active on social networking sites such as Twitter where she has been inspiring so many. She has a very warm 19.7 thousand followers in Twitter and this proves howfamous she is on social media platforms. She has already tweeted in the site more than 8700 times.

Feel free to get more Information on her and her inspiring biography by accessing wiki sites such as Wikipedia.