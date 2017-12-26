Advertisement

Being a member of a family of athletes played a crucial part in molding the outstanding basketball player of all time – Cheryl D Miller.

Miller is a former college basketball player, women’s basketball coach at Cal State LA and also a sports presenter at TNT. She has also worked as an analyst and sports presenter for ABC Sports, TBS Sports and ESPN. Similarly, Miller was involved with WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury as the head coach and General Manager.

Presently, she is the sideline reporter on TNT sports for NBA games. She is also a reporter for NBA TV.

Cheryl D Miller’s Bio, Height

Miller was born on 3rd January, 1964 at Riverside, California in the United States of America. She is an African American and an American by nationality and ethnicity. She got her high school education from Riverside Polytechnic high school and played basketball there from 1978–1982 where she was a four-year letter winner and led her team to record of 132- 4.

Read Also: Marcellus Wiley Wife, Married, Daughter, Height, Net Worth, Wiki

Her early career which started in high school was a remarkable one with a lot of milestones. Following her prowess in the court, Miller was awarded the Dial Award for the national high-school scholar-athlete of the year in 1981.





Furthermore, averaging 32.8 points and 15.0 rebounds a game, Miller was Street & Smith’s national High School Player of the Year in both 1981 and 1982. During her senior year, she scored 105 points in a game against Norte Vista High School. She also set California state records for points scored in a single season (1156), and points scored in a high school career (3405)

She was the first player, male or female, to be named an All-American by Parade magazine four times.

Miller’s years in the University of Southern California, where she majored in Chemistry was just as fulfilling as high school. She played basketball in the forward position and was the first person who was named in the All-American by Parade Magazine for four times.

Miller set numerous California state records for points scored in her high school career in a single season and bagged numerous awards during her University career including the Naismith Award and the Broderick Award.

The award-winning player also played for the USA National team in the 1983 World Championships, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While the team won six games, they lost two against the Soviet Union. Miller led the U.S. team to the gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and was also part of the gold medal team at the 1983 Pan American Games in Caracas, Venezuela. She ultimately became one of the finest players in the United States of America.

She stands at a towering height of 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) and weighs 180 lb (82 kg), which is no surprise for an amazing baller.

Is Cheryl D Miller Married, Gay Or Lesbian?

Having spent most part of her life being single, Miller’s sexual orientation is often questioned by a lot of fans and the media. There’s a widespread speculation that she is lesbian or gay. Notwithstanding, she has never made it a point to clarify questions about her sexuality. She likes to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and never stated anything about her husband and her sexual orientation.

For the most part, it is not clear whether she is lesbian, gay, bisexual or straight.

Cheryl D Miller’s Husband

At fifty three years old, sources reveal that Miller is yet to tie the knot with anyone. Apparently, she’s still trying to find her perfect partner or not. She also doesn’t have any children of her own.

Read Also: Josh Blaylock Relationship With Johanna Braddy, Married, Wife, Divorce, Bio

Despite her pronounced success, Miller has managed to keep her personal life very private. There are no exact reasons known about her decision to remain single for such a long time.

Cheryl D Miller’s Net Worth

Apparently, being an amazing basketball player paid off for Miller. In addition to her numerous awards and milestones, she raked in the millions, garnering an amazing net worth of $5 million USD.

Miller shot to a higher level of fame in 1984 when she became the standout player for the USA Olympics team. Her contribution towards the games is praised by a lot of sports personalities.

Her success as an athlete and coach is seemingly fueled by her passion for games.