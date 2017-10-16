Best known for her roles as Teela in the 1987 film ‘Masters of the Universe’ is the 60-year-old gorgeous actress Chelsea Field, an American actress who has touched the world with her acts and amazing voice.

Chelsea Field Wiki, Biography

Born Kimberly A. Botfield on May 27, 1957, Chelsea is not known by her birth name but as Chelsea Field. She was born in Glendale, in the beautiful city of California in the United States of America.

Fileds is not just an actress, but also a dancer. She started her dancing career officially with her first TV role on Airwolf before she ventured into acting as a career.

Though not much is known about her parents, from her successes in dancing and acting career, we believe she got full support from her parents which led to her current achievements. She made her acting debut in the year 1983 and the first appearance was on the television show called Solid Gold. Her active roles in the film paved the way for other roles in the popularly watched movie known as Commando- released in 1985- where she was among the cast. In the same year, Field played in the film Perfect, a film that was produced directed by James Bridges. Other films she participated in the early years include The Last Boy Scout (1985), Prison (1987), Skin Deep and Death Spa (1989), Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991), among many others.

Feild’s outstanding and brilliant acting performance in series helped her to become successful in the movie industry as she gained more love and support from her audience all over the world.

See Also: Tommy Sotomayor Wife, Net Worth, Instagram, Twitter, Daughter, Bio, House

One good thing that differentiates Chelsea Field from every other actress is not just her beautiful voice and acting skill, her beautiful physique as well. Chelsea no doubt, has a hot physique. She raises the heartbeat of all her fans whenever she exposed her seductive figure in her movies. Even at the age of 60, she looks really attractive and beautiful.

Through hard work and dedication, Field has achieved a lot of fame and success in her life. One of her achievements is that she is a role model for many newcomers. She was nominated in Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Best Actress in 1992.

She has also been nominated and honoured with lots of prestigious awards. She is also earning a massive salary being an actress; however, her real net worth is uncertain but that of her husbands’ stands around 10 million dollars. She was, however, named among the top ten richest millionaires in Hollywood net worth.

Chelsea Field is a member of the following lists: Actresses from Glendale, California, Actresses from California and 21st-century American actresses.

See Also: Angelique Boyer Bio, Wiki, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Body Measurements

Chelsea has a height of 5 feet 9 inches and carries an average weight size of 54 kg. Even at the age of 60, she looks really attractive and beautiful with her bra size of 32B and a medium breast. She also has a sensual body measurements size of 33-24-35 inches.

Chelsea Field Married, Husband, Family

Field got married to Scott Bakula, a renowned actor and director who belongs to Czech ancestry and is best known for his lead roles in two science-fiction television series: as Sam Beckett on Quantum Leap, and as Captain Jonathan Archer on Star Trek: Enterprise. He was first married to Krista Neumann in 1981 and had two children but they divorced in 1995, four years before his marriage with Field.

Field dated the four-time Emmy Award nominee for over 15 years before they finally settled down in 2009. The marriage was quite simple and secret with few friends and family members in attendance.

The pair lives together with their two young children. They share two boys, Wil Botfield and Owen Barrett. Both their sons are in their early 20s.

Quick Facts About Chelsea Field