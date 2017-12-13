Chasty Ballesteros is a Canadian Actress of Filipino descent widely known for her role as Tea on HBO’s The Newsroom. Chasty Ballesteros’s mixed ethnic background has given her a really unique look most people find hot, it’s almost impossible to look at her and not get lost in thoughts.

She has been praised by her fans for being a triple threat; hot, funny, and talented.

Chasty Ballesteros Wiki

Chasty Rose Ballesteros was born on the 3rd of January 1981 in Vancouver, British Colombia. She grew up with her Siblings in a middle-class family in Winnipeg.

She holds a Canadian citizenship and can be said to be Asian-Canadian by ethnicity who had dreams of being a hairstylist, model, and an actress. She decided to move to Vancouver to pursue this dream as a teen. She started off working as a manager of a hair salon.

Her on-screen career began after she won the nationwide contest to be one of the Glacier girls in Kokanee commercial. Numerous commercials followed afterwards and helped her venture out to on-screen projects.





Chasty Ballesteros Acting Career

She eventually moved to the land of dreams; the United States in 2009. This happened after she scored an acting role in the movie; Encounter with Danger and in TV shows such as; Smallville, The Guard, and Supernatural. In 2010 after her debut, she was featured in Guido Superstar: The Rise of Guido and series such as Psych and Sanctuary. She appeared as a Spa Receptionist in Final Destination 5 in 2011.

The following year, she got roles in various television shows such as How I met your Mother, Criminal Minds, Shameless, and many others including Newsroom which became one of the biggest achievement of her career.

In 2015, Chasty Ballesteros appeared in an episode of Modern Family as Lucy. As at 2017, Chasty Ballesteros became an established actress known for her supporting roles. Final Destination 5 can be said to be her most notable movie.

Chasty Ballesteros Television Shows

Her notable television shows are The News Room, Sons of Anarchy, and The Girl’s Guide to Depravity. She is also known for roles in web series namely; Divine: The Series, The Unknown, and Star Trek: Renegades.

Apart from her acting career, she has also featured in various fashion events.

Chasty Ballesteros Feet & Measurements

Chasty Ballesteros is a very beautiful lady with a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168cm) and a weight of 122 pounds (55kg). Her body measurements are 36-25-37, her curves can barely be missed when she is in a bikini.

She is definitely a woman with high physical sex appeal. Her bra size is 34B and her dress size is 6. Chasty Ballesteros’ feet size is 8.5 according to the US measurement. Her hair is black while her eyes are dark brown.

Chasty Ballesteros Married, Husband, Family

Although her professional life is out in the open, Chasty Ballesteros has kept her relationship life a deep secret and away from the public.

Apart from the fact that she has a “doggy daddy” and a “main squeeze” by the name Curtis Keene (a biker into specialized bicycles for Redbull), Chasty Ballesteros has not made any official confirmation about her relationship status and affairs.

She has also been linked from time to time with her co-workers and have even been spotted hanging out with many of her co-actors but has denied any of them being her spouse or boyfriend.

Similarly, there is no official information as to whether she has been married or divorced.

Chasty Ballesteros Social Media

Chasty Ballesteros has a pretty active social media account with over 642 posts and 11 thousand followers on Instagram. She describes herself as one of the weirdest people you’ll ever know and she posts a lot of personal pictures on her Instagram account (@chastyballesteros).