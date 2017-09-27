Charlie Wright is an American actor who became popular in 2017 for replacing Devon Bostick in the role of Rodrick Heffley in the fourth installment of Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” which hit theaters on May 19, 2017.

Unfortunately for Wright, the reception he got from Diary of a Wimpy Kid faithfuls wasn’t particularly encouraging, and the type any budding actor would like.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid fourth installment was returning after five years and while should have been enough reason for utter excitement despite any other circumstance, the fact that it returned with a recast didn’t sit quite well with the fans who vented out their frustration on poor Wright who replaced their favorite character Rodrick Heffley. Devon Bostick played the role for the first three installments of the franchise.

The Generation Z audience made their opinion clear on social media by sparking the hashtag #NOTMYRODRICK which quickly went viral. Also, a petition was posted on iPetitions criticizing Wright, saying he looks like Johnny Depp Willy Wonka.” Like the Twitter hashtag, the petitions quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures.

While others argued that no one could replace Bostick, others lashed out at Wright with mean words and only an insignificant few seemed to be supportive of the young actor.

Some Twitter reactions from fans…

i want emo lover beauty back not some phony baloney wanna be. i am angry. i want to speak with whoever made this decision. #NotMyRoderick pic.twitter.com/TgMlgKONyV — kim // 4🍁 (@_kimmarie) March 25, 2017

#NotMyRodrick more like #NOTMYHEFFLEYS what have they done to them. This upsets me and my childhood. pic.twitter.com/T7XzISo6GY — The Flame Princess (@theflameprncess) March 27, 2017

this whole #NOTMYHEFFLEYS thing got me so shook…how dare jeff kinney do this to us…i refuse to stand for it — maggie | #DefendDACA (@lmaoelisia) March 27, 2017

On the brighter side, outgoing Rodrick Heffley, Devon Bostick showed love to Wright by tweeting some kind words. He deleted the tweet moments later but not before fans could get a screenshot of it.

When FOX asked Bostick to make a reaction video, he did, and posted this on YouTube;

Wisely, the new Rodrick has since remained quiet about the criticisms. He is probably channeling all of his energy to honing his skills, you know, just so maybe he could give the fans reasons to eat their own words…

And he seems to be succeeding. A few months after the premiere, some fans were already changing their tone;

When I first saw the new Rodrick I was like “OH HECK NO” but now I’m like “he’s my boo” #mynewrodrick #coolio #charliewright A post shared by charlie wright fan page 🌟💕 (@charlieiscooltoo) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

The film creator Jeff Kinney has openly addressed the controversy which he says took him by surprise.

“We got a lot of laughs, then the lights came on and people started asking, ‘Why didn’t they use the old cast?’ They were genuinely confused about why we would replace such a good cast. It took us a little bit off guard,” Kinney said.

He further explained that “The Wimpy Kid movies are different from Harry Potter, which follows the kids as they age…main character Greg is frozen in this preadolescent amber while young actors grow and change. This kind of movie really begs to be re-invented every few years.”

The change also reflected on the box office numbers as the fourth installment grossed about $30 million lower than the previous three.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010) – Budget: $15 million, Box Office: $75.7 million.

…Rodrick Rules (2011) – Budget: $21 million, Box Office: $72.4 million

…Dog Days (2012) – Budget: $22 million, Box Office: $77.1 million

…The Long Haul (2017) – Budget: $22 million, Box Office: $40.1 million.

Notwithstanding, Kinney expressed confidence in the future of the franchise saying; “People are still so invested, it’s going to take kids a few minutes to adjust to the new cast and then we’re off to the races.”

Kinney also feels Wright is funny enough for the role…

Hung out with Charlie Wright at a screening of The Long Haul in Atlanta today. Awesome, funny guy. #ThatsMyRodrick pic.twitter.com/KO9LKIYiIx — Jeff Kinney (@wimpykid) May 15, 2017

Charlie Wright Bio

With all of the controversy many have become interested in knowing more about Charlie Wright. Well, not much on him is available as the critically panned film is ironically his biggest hit.

Wright was born in 1999 which makes him 18 years old as of 2017. He is of British, Swedish, French, Spanish, and Japanese ancestry. Wright seems to hail from a family of entertainers – his aunt is House of Cards star Robin Wright which makes her daughter with ex husband, filmmaker Sean Penn, Dylan Penn his first cousin. Dylan Penn, born in 1991 is a model and actress who began her career in 2013.

Wright began his own career a year after his cousin in 2014. He had small parts in TV shows The Millers (2014) and Better Things (2016). Wright had a part in comedy drama film comedy-drama film, Ingrid Goes West (2017).

Charlie Wright Net Worth

Wright only began his career recently, and as such, no proper estimate can be made about his net worth. Should his new Rodrick Heffley role pick up as Kinney has speculated, then the subject of Wright’s net worth would no doubt be more definitive.

Charlie Wright Dating, Girlfriend, Instagram

Probably as a result of the criticisms, Wright isn’t active on any social media platform. Could he have deleted them after the heat started? Maybe… His relationship status is also unknown for the time being.