Charles Barkley is famous for several admirable and controversial reasons. While he is adored for being a phenomenal forward player when he was still playing professional basketball, everyone who’s close to him thinks he needs help to redeem himself from compulsive gambling.

Very early in 2018, he parted with over $12,000 to the benefit of Ernie Johnson after he lost a bet. Nonetheless, it was about a decade ago that the basketball Hall of Famer first divulged that he has a gambling problem. He was having an interview with ESPN when he revealed his addiction to gambling but then, justified it saying he could afford to gamble. As at then, the man has lost about $10 million to gambling and was working with his agent to manage it.

Controversial Bad Habits

Gambling isn’t the only thing which has made people assume Barkley is having a hard time living in such manner that would show he has a proper sense of responsibility. The former NBA star ran into a problem with the law on the last day of the year 2008 when he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding past the stop sign; rumour has it that he was in a haste to have oral sex.

To pay for this sin, he was, among other things, handed a five days jail term and fined over $2,000. Way back in 1997, he was also arrested and jailed for five hours for an unlawful aggravated action against a threat.

Throughout Charles Barkley’s 16-years professional basketball career, he led a prolonged public debate about athletes being regarded as role models. He gained the attention of the whole nation with his Nike commercial wherein he proclaimed that he’s not a role model. Though many expressed that it is the responsibility of all well-meaning adult citizens to champion the ideal upbringing of the young generation and that it’s irresponsible of Barkley to detach himself from the common purpose, Barkley insisted that parents must be the role models, take on the responsibility of bringing up their kids the right way and must quit expecting athletes to do the job.

Charles Barkley’s Bio, Height, Weight, Stats

Now an analyst on Turner Network Television’s postgame show, Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley’s NBA career started after he was drafted in 1984 by Philadelphia 76ers. Records have it that he was drafted by the Sixers as a junior in the first round.

Barkley picked up his passion for basketball in Leeds, Alabama where he was born and brought up. After he was welcomed to the world on the 20th day of February 1963, he grew up and got enrolled at Leeds High School where he also played basketball. Nevertheless, his weight and height made it difficult for him to be part of the team, it is said that he was only 10 inches taller than 5 feet and weighed 220 pounds.

As the story goes, Barkley’s height would later increase to 6 ft 4 inches. This, together with his playing skills, got him a starting position on the university team. Despite this, Charles Barkley was ignored as talent hunters didn’t see any future in a fat and not-too-tall basketball player. He was left with no option but to put prove his worth in the semifinals of the State High School competition. Barkley showed-off an outstanding performance which left everyone talking about the amazing fat player. Thanks to his efforts, he got to play collegiate basketball at Auburn University for three years.

Barkley has received numerous honours for being a skilful and formidable player. While he bagged several awards in his days at Auburn, the most prestigious honour of his career was his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He first became a basketball Hall of Famer in 2006 and again in 2010. In 1993, Charles was named NBA most valuable player. Three years later, in 1996, he was listed among NBA 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also made it five times to All-NBA First team; consecutively from 1988 to 1991 and again in 1993.

The summary of his career stats has been documented thus: 1073 games, 22.1 points, 11.7 total rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Charles Barkley Wife, Daughter, Family, Kids

One would have thought that the wife of one of the most popular American basketball player of all time would be well known. But Charles Barkley’s wife is a very private woman. This has left many believing Charles’ life revolves around basketball. Well, the man has a personal life. He got married to Maureen Blumhardt, an ex-model in 1989. Charles was playing for the Sixers then. Later that year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Christiana.

Irrespective of claims about Charles and Maureen having other kids, it is easier for one to believe that they have no other child apart from Christiana. Nevertheless, Barkley has hinted a handful of times that he will fare well if he’s a dad with several kids. He once called LaVar Ball out asking him to quit exploiting his kids. The former MBA player lives with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona.