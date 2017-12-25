Advertisement

Charlamagne Tha God is an American television and radio personality. He is a co-host on a nationally known radio show called “The Breakfast Club” among other shows.

Growing up, Lenard (Charlamagne Tha God) went into the hustle of selling illegal substance and was arrested for possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Charlamagne Tha God’s Biography

Charlamagne Tha God whose real name is Lenard McKelvey was born on the 29th of June 1978 in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S; to American parents Larry Thomas McKelvey and his mother whose name we are unable to provide.

He grew up in the hood and had to hustle his way out. After the first time he was arrested for possession of marijuana, Charlamagne Tha God was further arrested a second time for being a witness to a shooting which happened when he was at the back seat of a car. He would then remain in prison for 41 days but was finally bailed by his mother after his father refused to pay bail.

When he got out of prison, Charlamagne Tha God then tried to better his life by taking night classes and becoming a radio intern. He did so well and soon went on to become the second mic popular personality with radio host Wendy Williams, and that was how Charlamagne Tha God was thrust into the spotlight.





Charlamagne Tha God’s Rise To Fame

In 2008, Charlamagne Tha God had laid off his radio program for his ‘unorthodox and upfront’ questioning of Hip-Hop/R&B artists on a radio show. This caused issues between him and guests, but it all played to his advantage as it increased his profile and popularity.

However, he always tells his fans that there is no bad blood between himself and Williams when their relationship deteriorated. Charlamagne The God said he sees her as his mentor and he bears no ill feeling towards her. He has also hosted a couple of shows like The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee on WWPR-FM and DJ Envy in New York City, New York.

Charlamagne Tha God on Guy Code

Lenard is not just a radio personality, he also has television appearances to his name, he made his television debut in November 2015 when he was a cast member of Guy Code.

Guy Code was a comedy television show on MTV2, where they talk about men and a special code of conduct that men should have. The show ended on the 26th of March 2015 having had 5 seasons and 63 episodes.

Charlamagne Tha God also co-hosted MTV New Year’s live from Times Square and starred on MTV2’s show; Charlamagne & Friends. In 2015, he was a correspondent for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show.

Charlamagne Tha God’s Current Shows

Currently, Charlamagne Tha God stars and hosts the MTV2 show “Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne Tha God”, and he also narrates the BET Show, Inside The Label. He has also appeared in a couple of films and series like Empire, Guy Court, Ride Along, Wild’N Out, and 2017’s Grow House among others.

When he was asked how and why he chose the name Charlamagne Tha God he said;

“When I used to hustle, I called myself Charles because I didn’t want the people who bought crack from me to know my real name. And then when I was in night school, I was reading in the history book about Charlemagne, which is the French for Charles the Great.”

Well… the name stuck. He also revealed he added the ‘Tha God’ because it sounded cool.

Known for his direct and unorthodox approach, he once cracked an expensive joke saying that if he finds out he slept with a transgender; the woman would be “dying”. He further went on to say that it’s a jailable offence and that their will of choice was taken away. However, the transgender community didn’t find it funny and expressed their displeasure with the statement.

Charlamagne Tha God’s Wife and Kids

Charlamagne Tha God’s wife is a fitness instructor and fitness teacher by the name; Jessica McKelvey (nee Jessica Gadsden). She was born on the 29th of November 1981. He married his high school sweetheart as they had been together since high school and started dating in the late 90’s. They got married on the 6th of September 2014.

Charlamagne Tha God keeps his family’s information on the low, but he talks about them a lot on his shows and podcasts. We really can’t blame the man for keeping that information private.

It is known that he has two children, but their names and dates of birth are however anonymous due to privacy reasons as we earlier explained. We do know that the sex of his first child is female and she is still in her early age.

Charlamagne Tha God’s Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.