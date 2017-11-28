Charissa Thompson is probably, the highest-profile on-air woman in sports television. She has been one of the most famous faces of Fox Sports 1 since it launched in August 2013 and is definitely still enjoying the prime of her career. She hosts FOX NFL KickOFF and Sunday morning NFL pregame shows

Surprisingly, Thompson career started in 2016 as an assistant at Fox Sports human department. Records have it that she moved to Los Angeles after she graduated from the Santa Barbara University of California to work in the human resources department of Fox Sports. While at this, she learnt how to cut and organize game clips and logging videotapes from the network’s highlight department. Thompson would later apply for a production assistant position at Fox Sports Net Rocky Mountain. She received the position and that was in 2007.

Shortly after this, she got her first on-air opportunity to fill-in as a host for Fox’s Saturday evening Colorado Rockies. Her performance was remarkable and ultimately inspired decision makers at Fox to approach her for a role on the network’s national program – Best Damn Sports Show Period. Thompson served in this capacity for two years and also worked as a sideline reporter for Big Ten Network and Fox NFL.

Read Also – Joy Taylor ESPN, Age, Married, Husband, Bio, Wiki

Charissa Thompson Bio, Wiki

While The Wizard of Oz and Gangs of New York are Charissa Thompson’s favourite movies, we know that Lionel Richie and Lenny Kravitz can’t be left out on her list of favourite musicians. Also, Ken Griffey Jr. and Michael Jordan are her favourite athletes of all time.

If Thompson is bound to take a timeout, you are likely to find her taking part in water sports. She enjoys interior decorating, yoga, running, boating and water sports in her free time.





Charissa Thompson was born and raised in Seattle, Washington in May 1982. She will celebrate her 36th birth anniversary on the 4th day of the month come 2018. She attended Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington. When she was done with High School, she went to Washington State University before she moved to California, transferred to the Univerity of California, Santa Barbara and eventually graduated with a B.A in Law and Society. That was in 2004.

From what we gathered, Charissa has always been a sports enthusiast and always desired a career with the media while she was still young. During high school, she lettered once in volleyball, twice in track and thrice in basketball. Before Thompson found a place for her self in the media industry, she did a handful of part-time jobs. She has disclosed that she worked as an operator of her own coffee stand in Los Angeles, a barista at Starbucks, a waitress at The Cheesecake Factory, a sales associate at Nordstrom and even as a nanny.

Thompson left Fox Sports sometime in 2010 and worked as a host for Yahoo Sports and Versus. Her accomplishments earned her the attention of ESPN in 2011. She first hosted Numbers Never Lie for the sports television channel, before she took charge of the outlet’s popular SportsNation. Nonetheless, Charissa Thompson returned to Fox when Fox Sports 1 was launched in May 2013.

Charissa Thompson Dating, Boyfriend, Married, Husband

It is known that Charissa Thompson once dated former basketball player, Jay Williams. Thompson and Williams fell in love in 2013 when she was working with ESPN. The relationship fell apart in 2015 and, Charissa has expressed that her work was what destroyed what she had with Williams.

Meanwhile, it has been commonly assumed that Charissa was once married. We’ve traced this belief to a sarcastic comment she made in a 2014 interview. She talked about an ex-husband saying:

“It was the best and worst decision I ever made. I learned quickly that I don’t need to be married again, but there are people who come into your life for a reason. I love my ex-husband and it has taken us a long time to get back to being friends.”

In 2015, she also confused her fans when she talked about her “first marriage” during an interview with Huffington Post. She was asked to advice teenage girls who want to get involved in sports media. Speaking, she said:

“…My first marriage failed because I was doing this job and I was never home…”

See Also – Katie Pavlich Height Measurements, Married, Husband, Bio

To the best of our knowledge, Charissa Thompson is yet to marry anyone. She was just messing around with the idea of marriage.

Charissa Thompson Instagram

📸: @lilyro_ (capturing me NOT talking is rare.. so thank you Lily. Evidence that every now & then I can shut up) A post shared by Charissa Thompson (@charissajthompson) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

Thompson is popular on social media platforms. On Instagram alone, she has over 154 thousand followers.