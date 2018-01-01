Advertisement

Celine Dion is an accomplished musician, songwriter and actress who is famous for her emotional rendition of the many love-related songs she has sung. Most of her songs were back to back hits with deep real-life meanings. She is a respected and unmistakable person in the music industry and her songs which are in the genre of pop, rock, dance, and adult contemporary will always be entertaining.

Her Debut English-language album, Unison, established her as a viable pop artist in North America and other English-speaking parts of the world.

Celine Dion’s Wiki and Height

Celine Dion is addressed in full as Céline Marie Claudette Dion. She was born on 30 March 1968 into a large family of 14 children from Charlemagne Quebec. Her father is Adhémar Dion, a butcher and her mum Therese Dion a homemaker both of French-Canadian descent. She is the youngest of their 14 children and they were all raised in their poor but comfortable home in Charlemagne.

Music had always been a thing for Dion’s family and in fact, Celine herself was named after the song Céline, which French singer Hugues Aufray had recorded two years before her birth. She had her first public music performance at the age of 5 when she performed the song Du fil des aiguilles et du coton by Christine Charbonneau at her brother Michel Dion’s wedding. She continued to have more of such performances with her siblings at her parents piano bar called Le Vieux Baril, The Old Barrel and little did they know that young Celine would grow into a world-famous musician. For one thing, she had the voice, she had the talent, her lyrics were inspiring, pleasant to listen to and her family was generally supportive.

Celine Dion’s height is as tall as she is popular. She stands unmistakably noticeable at 5 feet 7 inches tall (170.2 cm) with a healthy body weight of 53 kg or 171lbs. She has a slim body build right from her younger years and has not been known for showing too much flesh.

Celine Dion’s Family, Husband, Children, Brother

Celine Dion came from a large family of 14, and she was the youngest. Her brother Michel Dondalinger Dion is often mentioned wherever Celine’s music success story is told. He is the famous brother who sent Rene Agelil (Celine’s manager and husband) a demonstration recording of “Ce n’étaitqu’unrêve” (“It Was Only a Dream/Nothing But A Dream”), a song Celine, her mother the former Thérèse Tanguay, and her brother Jacques Dion had jointly written and composed. Celine was 12 at that time while Rene was 38.

Rene loved the song the moment he first listened to Celine’s angelic voice and he loved her even more. They began dating in 1987, got engaged in 1991 and tied the nuptial cord on 17 December 1994 at the famous Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. The couple stayed true to each other as Celine’s musical career continued to soar high under Rene’s management. On 5 January 2000, Dion and Angelil renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

Like every other marriage, kids make the union fun and memorable but they weren’t forthcoming in the case of Celine and Rene. In May 2000, Celine had two small operations at a fertility clinic in New York to improve her chances of conceiving after deciding to use IVF (in-vitro fertilization) which worked for her. She conceived through IVF and had their first son René-Charles Angelil on 25 January 2001.

Eddy and Nelson their second set of kids and fraternal twins were born through a cesarean section on Saturday 23 October 2010 in West Palm Beach Florida after Rene had announced in May 2010 that Celine had her sixth treatment of IVF. Eddy was named after her favourite French songwriter, Eddy Marnay, who had produced her first five albums, while Nelson, was named after the famous former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Is Celine Dion Divorced?

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil’s marriage wasn’t without ups and downs. Celine admitted that they had their tough times and it wasn’t easy for the two because aside from marriage, they were in business together dealing with the pressure of shows, tours, concerts and travelling.

The 1994 marriage came to a halt after 20 long years which is described to be the longest in celebrity marriages. Celine admitted that when they were younger, they were on the same wavelength but the big age difference has left them out of tune with each other and never on the same page. The marriage came to an official halt when Rene Angelil passed away at the age of 73 after battling with throat cancer. Rene had expressed his sincere wish to die in Celine’s arms, but she was performing at a show the night he died.