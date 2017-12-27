Advertisement

Cazzie David is a young American actress and a writer best known for her roles in Hannah Montana, College Humor Originals, and Eighty-Sixed. She is also the daughter of the renowned comedian and actor Larry David.

Cazzie David’s Bio

The young and talented star was born on May 10, 1994, in California, United States, to Larry David and wife Laurie Lennard. Her father Larry is a famous American comedian, writer, actor, playwright, and television producer.

Larry and Jerry Seinfeld created the television series Seinfeld, where he served as its head writer and executive producer from 1989 to 1996. Cazzie’s mother is an environmental activist. She has one sibling and it’s her only sister, Romy March who was born on March 2, 1996. She is also an actress.

The star kid graduated from Emerson College in 2016 and she has a passion for screenwriting. She played the role of a student in the movie ‘College Humor Originals‘ in 2006 and as Cazzie in Hannah Montana, the film, produced in 2007.

One thing you haven’t noticed just yet is that this young talent also has a fabulous Instagram account that put her in the spotlight even before any of her actual projects began. Asides the usual funny Larry David, his daughter Cazzie David is as much funny and unenthused.

Cazzie David’s Comedy Series Eighty-Sixed

While Larry David preps the ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his 23-year-old daughter is writing and starring in a comedy series of her own. It’s not so different from Curb either, except her anxieties and frustrations are very much rooted in millennial life. The show premiered in 2017.

So far, Cazzie David has put four episodes of a series called Eighty-Sixed on YouTube and given the clearly very low budget they’re really quite well made, seeing protagonist Remi irked by being tagged in ‘inspirational’ social media posts and a drone being flown in her backyard.

The opening joke about someone sitting on her bed in “city pants” is straight out of the Larry David playbook and the scripts are strong, even if the acting isn’t quite there yet.

But even more satisfying than her keen observations on the art of social media artifice is the way David, like her Curb Your Enthusiasm creator dad, Larry David, mines feelings of alienation for laughs. “My dad told me at a super-young age that what I need to do to feel fulfilled and not sad and alone is to write comedy,” she says. “Hopefully, he’s right—or I’ll really have been putting myself out there for no reason.”

It’s all very much in the realm of a Broad City or Love or Girls, and with the latter having concluded and left a hole in the market, a pilot could very possibly beckon.

Is Cazzie David Dating? Who is her boyfriend?

Talking about Cazzie’s personal life, she is living a rich lifestyle as the daughter of the famous comedian Larry David. Her favourite foods are s’mores and charcuterie platters.

She has the best possible combination of pets: a Goldendoodle and a rare domestic cat, one of those that look like a small leopard, possibly a Savannah cat or a Bengal.

Cazzie likes to swim, preferably in aquamarine golf course pools or in pristine beaches in tropical resort towns. When she’s not wearing a bathing suit, she’s generally wearing pyjamas or some form of loose-fitting yet beautifully made loungewear.

About her love life, the young star has a boyfriend and she is currently in a relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The two have been dating since 2015.

Davidson, who is a star on SNL and has his first stand-up Comedy special, SMD, airing on Comedy Central, is definitely a funny guy, so it makes sense that he is dating Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David’s daughter. Together we could only imagine how many jokes and laughs come with their relationship.

Pete reportedly lost his father FDNY firefighter — who died as a first responder in 9/11 attack.

Cazzie David’s Relationship with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson isn’t just an average 24-year-old. The comedian from Staten Island is one of Saturday Night Live‘s brilliant bright spots. He joined the show in 2014.

Davidson dated Girl Code star Carly Aquilino, but the relationship lasted for about a year and finally ended in 2014. After their break up, Pete met Larry David’s daughter Cazzie.

Pete reportedly slipped away from rehearsals for the NBC show’s season premiere to make a rare public outing with his girlfriend to support David’s premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

His 23-year-old girlfriend said that her famous father “100 percent” approves of their relationship.

“He really loves that I’m dating a comedian,” David shared. “He loves it because he feels like the only people he can talk to are people who also make jokes. It worked out very well.”

Pete and Cazzie’s relationship has been blossoming and he often owes a lot of gratitude to her. They both attended Natural Resources Defense Council’s Stand-Up Comedy For The Planet Benefit Gala in Los Angeles. While at the event, Pete told reporters;

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world, look how lucky I am. She’s so smart, look how smart she is,” Davidson marvelled. “She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

